The Cadillac Escalade IQ will debut on August 9 in New York City. A shadowy image and brief video (above) accompany the announcement to tease the full-size, electric SUV.

The video lets us see a bit more of the Escalade IQ than the photo. The outer edges of the nose feature two columns of vertical LEDs. The amber turn signals are horizontal and at the base of the hood. Both a portion of the grille and the Cadillac badge are illuminated.

A brief glimpse of the rear shows a spoiler hanging over the roof, and there's a horizontal, red brake light at the tip. The camera pans over the roof and shows there's a panoramic glass roof. A wide screen is visible on the dashboard. The wheels, which might be as large as 24 inches, have thick spokes with fins occupying the space between them.

Below, there are two renders from Kolesa that imagine how the Escalade IQ might look when it debuts. The front end looks similar but not quite identical to what's visible in the teaser video. There are bigger differences at the back where this artist puts a vertical light on the spoiler, rather than the horizontal lamp visible in this clip.

Gallery: Cadillac Escalade IQ Renderings

2 Photos

Powertrain specifics about the Escalade IQ aren't yet available. All of the available points to it riding on the General Motors Ultium EV platform. These underpinnings can support a huge range of battery capacities, including the GMC Hummer EV with a 205-kilowatt-hour pack.

Cadillac will build the Escalade IQ at its Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. The site already assembles the Hummer EV and is gearing up to build the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra Denali electric pickups.

The Escalade IQ won't be the only EV from Cadillac to premiere this year. It has three, new electric models debuting before the end of the year. The identity of the other two is still a mystery, but spy shots show the brand developing a small crossover that would presumably fit below the Lyriq.

