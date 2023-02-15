General Motors aims to overtake Tesla as the world's most successful EV producer by 2025, and it's continuing its slow-but-sure progress forward. Now, the automaker has confirmed that Cadillac will unveil three new fully electric models later this year, with the intent to begin producing them in 2024.

A few years ago, General Motors said it would launch 30 new EVs by 2025. It also claimed that it would manufacture 1 million of those units per year starting in 2025. According to the company's CEO Mary Barra, the barrage of new electric models will include many affordable EVs for the masses, which will help GM fill a gap in Tesla's lineup. While Tesla is currently the most successful EV maker, it doesn't offer any affordably priced non-luxury options.

With that said, aside from the aging Chevrolet Bolt EV and its crossover sibling, the Bolt EUV, GM has moved forward with its EV rollout launching high-end models. It started with the enormous and pricey GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and the relatively expensive Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. The automaker has also confirmed that a Silverado EV is on the way in the near future, as well as electric versions of the Equinox and Blazer SUVs.

This week, Cadillac Global Vice President Ron Harvey added three more entrants to the mix, and we'll get to see them all this year, though they won't go into production until 2024. Harvey didn't provide details about the types of vehicles, and he noted that some of them will be for global consumption, meaning they'll be produced and sold in various markets. Green Car Reports shared that this could have an impact on rollout timelines in different areas across the globe.

When GM made its plans for an EV onslaught public back in 2020, it discussed the Cadillac Lyriq SUV and the exceedingly expensive, hand-crafted flagship Cadillac Celestiq, which is confirmed for production this December 2023. Other EV models planned for Cadillac include a small crossover, a three-row SUV, and a full-size SUV.

Cadillac has already completed trademark paperwork for a number of models, including the Ascendiq, Escalade IQL, Lumistiq, Optiq, Symboliq, and Vistiq. However, Harvey didn't mention names for any of the upcoming Cadillac EV debuts.

While the Cadillac Global VP did say there have been software issues with the Lyriq and that some 2023 orders will be delayed until the 2024 model year, he added that production is ramping up and the brand has shipped nearly 1,000 units over the last month. The goal is to have all Lyriq Debut Edition orders filled by the end of Q1 2023.