The Cadillac Lyric, which is the American brand’s first-ever all-electric production vehicle, debuted way back in April 2021, but it’s just now that the General Motors marque published an online configurator for its zero-emissions crossover.

Nevertheless, its release comes just at the right time as the 2024 model year goes on sale with a starting price of $59,590 for the new Tech trim, which, as we previously reported, comes with fewer features but offers a more attractive price.

Besides the entry-level Tech, which comes as standard with rear-wheel drive and an estimated range of 308 miles, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is available in two more variants, namely the Luxury, which has an MSRP of $62,690 and adds Super Cruise driver assistance and a panoramic power opening sunroof, and the top Sport model, which starts from $63,190 and one-ups the previous trim level with an illuminated front grille, body-colored door handles, as well as Obsidian Chrome and dark accent finishes.

The Luxury also comes with a Nappa leather pack, an AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system, heated seats both front and back, as well as ventilation and lumbar massage for the front seats.

All-wheel drive is available on all models for an extra $3,500, which also ups the power output from an estimated 340 horsepower on the rear-wheel drive variant to around 500 horsepower, according to Cadillac. Adding AWD drops the maximum range from a GM-estimated 308 miles to 307 miles, although the Lyriq is EPA-rated at 312 miles for the 2023 model.

I managed to configure a top-spec Lyriq in Sport 3 trim with almost all the bells and whistles available and got to a final price of $84,340, which doesn’t qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit, as it exceeds the 80 grand MSRP cap. But feel free to explore Cadillac’s configurator here and let us know what you came up with in the comments below.