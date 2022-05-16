The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq starts at $62,990 for the 340-horsepower RWD model and $64,990 for the 500-horsepower AWD version, the automaker has announced as it prepares to start taking orders for the electric luxury SUV on May 19.

The Lyriq AWD model, which adds a second drive unit placed at the front of the vehicle for AWD capability and performance, is only $2,000 more expensive than the base RWD variant. The all-wheel-drive model also offers a 3,500-pound trailering capacity.

All that is good news, as is the EPA-estimated range for the 2023 Lyriq RWD: 312 miles (502 kilometers) on a full charge from the 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack. Besides pricing and range, Cadillac has also revealed delivery timelines for the Lyriq.

The first model to reach customers will be the 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition starting this summer. Lyriq RWD deliveries will follow this fall while initial deliveries of the AWD model are expected to start in early 2023. Cadillac will announce the EPA-estimated range for the Lyriq AWD closer to the start of production.

When orders open on May 19, customers will also have the option to select two new exterior colors: Opulent Blue Metallic and Crystal White Tricoat.

"These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030. Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with LYRIQ." Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey

All 2023 Cadillac Lyriq customers will be able to choose between either two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo charging stations or a credit of up to $1,500 toward home charger installation through Qmerit.

Every Lyriq comes with a portable dual-level cordset charger, which enables customers to charge their vehicles from both 120-volt and 240-volt outlets. Faster 11.5 kilowatt or 19.2 kW wall-mounted charging stations will be available as accessories.

Speaking of charging speeds, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq offers at-home Level 2 (AC) charge rates of up to 19.2 kW, allowing it to add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge. DC fast charging rates peak at 190 kW, enabling an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging time.