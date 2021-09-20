The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq has sold out minutes after GM’s luxury brand started taking reservations for the all-electric SUV.

The carmaker opened reservations on September 18 at 4 p.m. EST, only to announce at 4:19 p.m. that all 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition reservations had been filled.

Unfortunately, Cadillac did not say how many units of the Debut Edition had been spoken for, although the GM brand did mention the Debut Edition was “limited.” Still, Cadillac dealer Ken Batchelor’s website notes that the Debut Edition numbers 1,500 units, which is somewhat lower than expected if true.

The GM brand says that the initial response for Lyriq has been "extraordinary," with more than 200,000 people expressing interest in learning more about Cadillac's EV since the show car unveiling last year.

Now, if you’re interested in securing a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, you should know that other trim levels will be available to order through the automaker’s dealer network. However, you’ll have to wait until next summer.

“The opening of reservations for the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition represents just the beginning of Cadillac’s journey to become an industry-leading, all-electric luxury brand. While 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debut Edition reservations are full, more vehicles will be available to order through the Cadillac dealer network starting summer 2022. I can’t wait to share even more about our future EV lineup next year.” Rory Harvey, vice president, Global Cadillac

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Model

As with many other EVs, the 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition could be reserved by simply paying a $100 refundable fee, which means that some reservation holders could bail out and opt to get their money back. That often happens with refundable fees as some people simply put down the money just for fun.

Cadillac will kick off deliveries of the Lyriq in the first half of 2022, starting with the Debut Edition priced from $58,795 (excluding a $1,195 destination freight charge).

The 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition offers more than 300 miles (483 km) of range from a 100.4-kWh battery powering a rear-wheel Ultium Drive Unit estimated to make 255 kW (340 hp) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. The Lyriq is expected to gain a dual-motor performance version later on.