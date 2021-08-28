The Cadillac Lyriq is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated upcoming EVs, and a select few journalists are now getting the chance to check it out in the flesh. Automotive research company Kelley Blue Book was able to have a quick look around a pre-production Lyriq for their YouTube channel, and it’s fair to say they were impressed.

Reviewer Micah Muzio was able to explore the Lyriq both inside and out. Upon sitting in, he immediately noted how impressive the Lyriq’s 33” OLED Display looks – even when turned off. He also acknowledged the Lyriq’s high textural qualities and good driving position with plenty of head space. Overall, the front space appears to be very airy and luxurious in person – just as the images released by Cadillac a number of months ago would suggest.

Things are also very positive when it comes to the rear of the interior, with plenty of leg space for passengers. The floor is completely flat too, with no inconvenient bump down the middle. As for the trunk, cargo space is a practical 28 cubic feet. Unfortunately the Lyriq does not feature a front trunk, or “frunk”, as Cadillac decided to prioritize the rear cargo area instead, aiming to make it as big as possible.

The Lyriq has a one-pedal drive function, meaning you rarely have to lift your foot from the accelerator. It also has a pressure sensitive pad to manage the vehicle’s regenerative braking. Unsurprisingly the Lyriq will offer GM’s Super Cruise self-driving function, allowing the driver to remove their hands from the steering wheel on certain pre-mapped roads in the US and Canada.

There are also plenty of premium features throughout the Lyriq, including a 19-speaker audio system with inbuilt headrest speakers. For ease of use the Lyriq will have a digital key feature too. 20” alloys come as standard. Initially the Lyriq will only be offered in silver or black, but more colors will become available over time.

Powered by a 100 kWh battery pack, the Lyriq will be capable of over 300 miles per charge according to GM. It will also manage 190 kW DC fast charging, meaning 195 miles of range can be added in around 30 minutes.

Pricing for the Lyriq will start at just under $60,000 with first deliveries aimed for the first half of 2022. Those interested will be able to place an order for their Lyriq next month.