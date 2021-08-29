Cadillac’s standard color palette for most of its model is quite conservative, usually consisting of several shades of silver, some blacks and some very restrained colors. Sure, there are exceptions, such as the Velocity Red that you can specify on some models, but Cadillac offers nowhere near the range of colors that its German rivals offer.

And this lack of color variety, especially when you want something more saturated and striking, is evident on the new Lyriq EV, which at launch will only be available in two colors: Satin Steel Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic. This lack of variety made me want to see what the Lyriq looks like in more creative colors, and other posts that have covered this just don’t have enough colors.

For this post, I tired to mimic a few of Cadillac’s existing colors, such as the aforementioned shade of red, as well as Garnet Metallic, Dark Moon Blue Metallic, Twilight Blue Metallic and Autumn Metallic. But I didn’t stop there and I added twelve more colors that I also tried to name... with varying degrees of success.

Gallery: Cadillac Lyriq Additional Colors

17 Photos

My favorite out of all the colors has to be the teal-tinged light blue shade that I dubbed Ionian Cruise, with Peachy Pink coming in for a surprising second spot. These colors make the Lyriq look even bolder, which may not be to everyone’s taste, though, given the fact that this vehicle’s design has proven quite polarizing ever since it was unveiled.

Let us know which of the seventeen total colors you like best and tell us if you think the Lyriq would look good in another hue that we didn’t include in the gallery. If you like this post, you may also want to check out a very similar piece that I created for the Tesla Model S a few months back, as that is one car whose available colors are not really that diverse or imaginative.