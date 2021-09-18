Cadillac’s first electric model, the Lyriq, is just months away from reaching its first customers, being expected to start shipping sometime in the first part of 2022. And as of today, Saturday, September 18, you can now place an order for the electric crossover which starts at $58,795.

It comes with a 100 kWh lithium ion battery pack from GM’s new and more advanced Ultium range. With this battery, the Lyriq will be able to travel over 300 miles (480 km) between recharging sessions. Maximum DC fast charging will be supported at up to 190 kW, which Cadillac says will add 76 miles (122 km) of range in 10 minutes.

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Model

Its 19.2 kW on-board charger is around twice as powerful as in even the best rival models; it adds 52 miles of range in one hour, according to the manufacturer, if you have a wall box that's powerful enough. The vehicle will ship with standard 20-inch wheels (although you will be able to go all the way to 22-inch at extra cost) and the impressive 33-inch curved display that spans almost two thirds of the width of the dashboard.

Cadillac has will also equip the Lyriq with its second-gen Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving tech, allowing for hands-free driving on the highway and even automatic lane changes (on some 200,000 miles of what Cadillac calls ‘compatible roads’ in the United States. At launch, only the single-motor 340 horsepower and 325 pound-foot (440 Nm) version will be offered, but Cadillac is looking to add a dual-motor performance version at some point in the future.