EV sales are moving beyond early adopters. Tech geeks, environmentalists, and curious car enthusiasts inclined toward EVs already have one. Manufacturers must now convince first-time EV buyers, customers who would have bought a Chevy Equinox without a thought in years past and are now considering an Equinox EV.

All EV buyers are looking for range, practicality, premium features, value for money and that little hint of coolness. However, certain EVs have qualities that make leaping to battery electric power for that first-time EV owner a little less scary.

Range and charging tech are important for a first-time EV buyer. The best way to alleviate range anxiety is to charge less frequently and have it be less of a pain when doing so. And certain cars do a better job softening the more abrupt features of EV driving — instant torque off the line, regenerative braking — that can make EVs seem more approachable for combustion drivers.

What’s the best car for a first-time EV owner to buy? Here are our best options for first-time EV buyers.

Best EV for First-Time Buyers: Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $41,800

EPA Range: 220-303 miles

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 may not seem like a natural evangelist for the EV transition. It has a quirky, EV-sounding name. It looks bold, futuristic and unlike a conventional crossover. But it’s probably the best all-around mass-market EV. And it’s a great first option for EV buyers.

The Ioniq 5 is quick, smooth and pleasant in everyday driving. Non-N models are softer-tuned tuned for a comfortable ride. Drivers have four levels of braking regeneration to suit their comfort level. The flat floor and long wheelbase allow for a surprising amount of interior space. Charging can still be a pain. But Hyundai’s advanced 350 kW fast charging tech can get the Ioniq 5 back on the road with a full charge in less than 20 minutes.

Best Affordable EV for First-Time Buyers: Chevrolet Equinox EV

Starting MSRP: $33,600

EPA Range: 285-319 miles

First-time buyers looking for a value option should consider the Chevrolet Equinox EV. With the new LT trim, the Equinox EV now starts at just $33,600. And it offers tremendous value for that price point, delivering up to 319 miles of EPA range—more than enough to eliminate range anxiety. A distinctive feature of GM’s Ultium crossovers is the throttle coming on more gradually rather than dumping all the torque at once. That provides a more familiar take-off for someone coming in from a combustion crossover.

Best Luxury EV for First-Time Buyers: Cadillac Lyriq

Starting MSRP: $57,195

EPA Range: 303-326 miles

The Cadillac Lyriq offers a formula similar to the Equinox but in a plusher package that befits the Cadillac badge. The Lyriq has a quiet, premium-feeling cabin. Its ride and throttle are tuned for comfortable cruising rather than outright performance. And the EPA now estimates the Lyriq will deliver an anxiety-reducing 326 miles of range. The Lyriq isn’t affordable per se. However, with a starting MSRP under $60,000, it undercuts offerings from European luxury rivals.

Best Long-Range EV for First-Time Buyers: Tesla Model 3

Starting MSRP: $42,490

EPA Range: 303-363 miles

Tesla may be a problematic choice for some buyers. But the Model 3, the OG for the masses, still offers one of the best options for reliving charging anxiety (especially when you factor in the very affordable lease deals). The Model 3 delivers a ton of range, from 303 to 363 miles, depending on the motor configuration. And Tesla provides a one-stop charging ecosystem with proprietary home chargers and the vaunted Supercharger network.

Best EV Truck for First-Time Buyers: Ford F-150 Lightning

Starting MSRP: $62,995

EPA Range: 240-320 miles

The combustion Ford F-150 is America’s favorite truck. Building that, but electric, is what Ford did with the F-150 Lightning. It looks and feels like the combustion F-150 inside and out, using a derivative platform and many of the same components. And the significant changes from the combustion model — quickness, more weight distribution, lockable storage frunk — are significant improvements. The F-150 Lightning can be a portable source and back up the home power system during an outage.

Best Family EV for First-Time Buyers: Kia EV9

Starting MSRP: $54,900

EPA Range: 230-304 miles

Families realistically need a three-row crossover to go electric. Kia was the first to market with an affordable one, the EV9. And it’s the electric equivalent of the brand’s standout Telluride. The EV9 drives smoothly and handles competently. It can deliver more than 300 miles of EPA range and has the same state-of-the-art fast charging tech as the Ioniq 5. It looks cooler than your average family hauler. And even the EV9 infotainment system is well-considered and design-award-winning.