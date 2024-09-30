General Motors has started shipping the entry-level 2025 Chevy Equinox EV LT to dealerships.

At $35,000 (including destination), it's now the cheapest EV in the U.S. with over 300 miles of range.

It's the latest weapon in GM's EV line-up that could help the automaker drive volumes.

Affordability has been a huge barrier to broader adoption of electric vehicles so far. Legacy automakers have promised several cheap models in the future, but General Motors has now started delivering on those promises.

The sub-$30,000 (when tax credits are factored in, of course) Chevy Equinox EV LT, the long-awaited entry-level trim of the model, is now arriving on dealer lots in the U.S., GM confirmed to InsideEVs on Monday.

The Equinox EV went on sale in the U.S. earlier this year as a 2024 model-year car. But up until now, its starting price was $42,000 before fees and tax credits, which isn't exactly cheap. GM said at the time that the more affordable LT model would arrive later this year.

That's happening now. GM dealerships have started receiving the 2025 LT trim, which starts at $35,000 including destination fees, before tax credits. Depending on your income and tax liabilities, you can obtain up to $7,500 in tax credits, which could bring its price down to $27,495.

This might open a whole new chapter for GM as it aims to gain momentum in an EV world long dominated by Tesla. The Chevy Bolt EV was GM's cheapest EV until its production ended at the end of 2023. It now passes the baton to the Equinox EV LT, which, unlike the Bolt, is a proper software-defined EV riding on GM's modern Ultium platform.

And it's cheaper than its rivals. The cheapest Tesla Model Y starts at $45,000 before tax credits, although you can buy a used one for a lot cheaper.

Granted, you don't get a ton of features with the base LT trim. For starters, it's only front-wheel drive, which could be a dealbreaker for some buyers. The LT FWD comes with manually adjustable front seats, a 17.7-inch Google infotainment screen, an 11-inch digital gauge cluster, fabric upholstery, 19-inch machined wheels and some standard safety features like the Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Autonomous Emergency Braking among others. (The LT with all-wheel drive starts at $40,295.)

If you want more, be ready to get generous with your bank account. For example, the $11,400 Convenience Package will add goodies like powered front seats, LED headlamps and taillamps, dual zone climate and powered seats. Super Cruise is part of a separate Safety Package for $3,355.

Although it might make more sense to invest in the cheaper Comfort Package for $1,455 that will give you powered front seats with heating, HD surround vision, heated steering and Rear Pedestrian Alert.

All said, what do you get on the base version is 319 miles of EPA-estimated range, a front-axle mounted electric motor that can produce 220 horsepower and 243 pound feet of torque and up to 150 kW of DC fast charging speeds that, according to GM, can add up to 77 miles of range in 10 minutes, provided you plug into a fast-enough charger. That's a lot of car for not a ton of money. (The MY2025 model gets a slight power bump, with 220 hp and 243 lb-ft)

For 2025, GM has also simplified the trim levels for the Equinox EV. Unlike the 2LT, 3LT, 2RS and 3RS trims for the MY2024 car, the MY2025 cars are available only as LT or RS trims. They can be had in FWD or AWD configurations and paired with various optional packages depending on the features you want.

It may take a few more weeks before customers get their hands on it and we'll share our thoughts once we get a chance to drive it. But the Equinox EV, as initial reviews have suggested, is a big win for GM. The LT makes it an even stronger proposition for those looking for an electric crossover than can go the distance without breaking the bank.