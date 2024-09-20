The Chevrolet Equinox EV: We've seen all the hype, we liked it a lot after driving it for a few hours in Detroit earlier this year, and we're even seeing more and more of them on the road. But what's it really like to live with an Equinox EV, even for a few days?

That's what I intend to find out over the next few days. In the meantime, tell me what you want to know about it.

In case you need a recap, the Equinox EV crossover is arguably the most promising member of GM's electric Ultium stable yet. Not because it's crazy fast, or the best at charging, or because it totally outclasses the rest of the pack in every way.

InsideEVs 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

It's because it's affordable, practical and relatively normal; with EV tax credits and any other discounts you can find, you can get into a pretty nicely equipped Equinox EV in the mid-$30,000 range. That will get even better when the Equinox EV LT model arrives and starts at $34,995 (including destination) before any tax credits are factored in. Not bad at all.

My tester is on the higher end of things. It's a top-trim, feature-packed 3RS model with front-wheel-drive and the $2,700 Super Cruise Package as the only option. That brings it to $49,495, or around $42,000 with tax credits factored in. I think it's a solid deal for what you're getting here, including 319 miles of range from its 85 kWh battery pack.

Even after a few days, I'm just as impressed with this thing as I was when I first drove it.

What's Good

So far, the range is excellent. On two full charges, I've gotten the EPA-rated 319 miles. After driving 120 miles from New York City to my small town upstate, I still had about 180 miles to go at around 56%. Efficiency is at a respectable 3.5 miles per kWh.

People don't believe it, but GM's software continues to be very impressive. I like the huge digital display screens and their customizable menus, and Google's Android Automotive system proves yet again why it's one of the best out there right now. Voice controls work great and the in-car native apps seem pretty decent; mostly, I've used Spotify with it so far and it's quite seamless.

InsideEVs 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

As ever, the hands-off, eyes-on Super Cruise is a champion. I've been doing about 50% of my highway driving with it engaged and it really makes any hands-on automated driving assistance systems feel dated. I've seen it make a few minor mistakes (this thing does do many aggressive, unnecessary lane changes that I'm pretty sure it was programmed by the Corvette team) but nothing serious. In fact, it's about the only ADAS setup I really trust.

It's just a good package and a good value all around. A tough one to beat right now, in fact—especially when the base LT comes out.

InsideEVs 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 3RS

What's Not So Good?

I can't say I'm in love with the driving dynamics. The gas-powered Equinox is no athlete, either, but the Equinox EV comes off a bit heavy-feeling with little in the way of steering feel or handling confidence. I'm also no fan of FWD EVs in general, since all that instant torque is a lot to ask of the wheels that also steer.

The dashboard, and indeed the whole front section of the car, feels unnecessarily huge. Especially for something without a frunk.

We know that DC fast charging probably isn't the Equinox EV's strongest attribute. With a max speed of 150 kW, there are EVs that will charge faster than this, but I also have not tested this myself yet. I'll have more to say when I do.

No Apple CarPlay. I have my thoughts on that, but it's a dealbreaker for some.

I'll have more to say when testing is done, but so far so good. Enough that I'm still apt to recommend it to new EV drivers and veterans alike.

What do you want to know? Drop us a line in the comments or shoot me an email.

