The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will come with several changes over the current model year, including new color options and a new Nappa leather pack that will be available in two different colors.

According to GM Autothority, the Nappa Leather Pack is priced at $3,990 and will be selectable only on the Luxury 3 and Sport 3 trim levels of the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, meaning that the recently-announced base Tech trim, as well as the Luxury 1, Luxury 2, Sport 1, and Sport 2 trims will only get the standard artificial leather upholstery that’s been available until now, dubbed “Inteluxe.”

The genuine calfskin leather pack includes first and second-row Nappa leather seats with Mini-Perforated inserts, Nappa leather armrests, soft-wrapped upper instrument panel and door trim, Dark Ash genuine open-pore wood trim with backlit door accents, and illuminated front sill plates. The two color options are Oxford Stone with Garnet accents and Juniper with Sky Cool Gray accents.

On the exterior colors front, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will no longer be available with Satin Steel Metallic, but five new hues will be added: Argent Silver Metallic, Celestial Metallic, Emerald Lake Metallic, Nimbus Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. On top of these, the previously-available Stellar Black Metallic, Crystal White Tricoat, and Opulent Blue Metallic will still be on offer, bringing the total number of exterior shades to eight.

Argent Silver will be the base, free-of-charge color, Crystal White Tricoat and Radiant Red Tintcoat are a $1,225 option, and the others command a $625 fee over the car’s asking price.

The 2024 Lyriq is scheduled to enter production in March 2023 at GM’s Spring Hill facility in Tennessee, with a starting price of $58,590 for the base Tech trim with rear-wheel drive, while the range-topping Sport 3 with all-wheel drive starts at $74,590, without the $1,395 destination charge.

The Cadillac Lyriq was initially revealed in 2021 as a sleek all-electric crossover based on the GM BEV3 platform and powered by the group’s Ultium technology, with a 100 kilowatt-hours battery and up to 340 horsepower.