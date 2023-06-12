The new 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will get more range than previously anticipated, slightly beating its 2023 predecessor.

According to Cadillac's website, the rear-wheel drive version of the Lyriq has an EPA-estimated range of 314 miles (505 km). That's six more miles than previously expected (308 miles). We don't know what caused the change, but more driving range is always positive news.

The EPA-estimated number for the all-wheel drive version, with the same 20-inch wheels and 102-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, remains unchanged at 307 miles (494 km).

Gallery: 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

17 Photos

It's worth noting that so far only the 2023 model year version of the Cadillac Lyriq was officially listed on the EPA's website. The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition (RWD) was rated at 312 miles (502 km), meaning the new one is 2 miles better.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq was rated at 307 miles - so there is no change in the 2024 model year - although, as far as we know, this version was tested but not offered.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-inch RWD 102 314 mi*

(505 km) 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-inch AWD 102 307 mi*

(494 km) 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition RWD 102 312 mi

(502 km) 6.0 2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD 20-inch AWD 102 307 mi

(494 km)

* expected values

In terms of pricing, the Cadillac Lyriq is one of the most interesting models in the premium segment in the United States. When deducing the federal tax credit, the effective cost is just over $51,000.

We guess that after almost 1,000 units were sold in Q1 2023, this quarter the volume will be noticeably higher.

Prices