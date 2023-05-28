The all-wheel drive version of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq recently appeared on the EPA's range and efficiency rating list, joining the initial rear-wheel drive version.

It's an interesting finding because the company is currently offering the 2024 model year Cadillac Lyriq (RWD and AWD), which is not listed yet.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD has an EPA Combined range of 307 miles (494 km), which is a pretty solid result - some five miles lower than the initial RWD version from 2023.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, is 89 MPGe: 379 watt-hours per mile (235 Wh/km), almost identical to the previous RWD rating.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD 20-inch

2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 307 miles (494 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi (218 Wh/km)

81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi (259 Wh/km)

According to the manufacturer, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is expected to have an EPA Combined range of 308 miles (RWD) and 307 miles (AWD). In other words, the RWD range will be 4 miles lower, while the AWD range should be the same.

Let's recall that the car is equipped with a 102-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery (Ultium lithium-ion cell with NCMA cathode).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-inch RWD 102 308 mi*

(496 km) 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-inch AWD 102 307 mi*

(494 km)

* expected values

Prices

The Cadillac Lyriq is currently one of the most interesting premium crossover/SUV models on the market in the United States. The entry-level Tech trim versions start at an MSRP of $57,195 (RWD) and $60,695 (AWD), which including destination charge and full tax credit is effectively $51,090 (RWD) and $54,590 (AWD).

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-inch $57,195 +$1,395 $7,500 $51,090 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-inch $60,695 +$1,395 $7,500 $54,590

Hopefully, General Motors will be able to ramp up production, which in 2023 was very low. In Q1 2023 customer deliveries amounted to 968 units.