The GMC brand reports 130,608 vehicle deliveries during the first quarter of 2023 in the United States, which is 7.6 percent more than a year ago.

Unfortunately, once again we don't have any good news about customer deliveries of the all-electric GMC Hummer EV Pickup. According to the latest report, deliveries almost stalled in Q1 and amounted to just two units.

That's a 98 percent decrease from 99 units a year ago and the worst result since the market launch when a symbolic vehicle was delivered in Q4 2021.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup sales in the US - Q1 2023

For reference, in 2022, GMC delivered 854 Hummer EV Pickups. Currently, the cumulative number is 857.

There is a reason why the ramp-up is so slow - actually, it was progressing in Q1-Q3 2022, but then it was paused. The reason is that the Factory ZERO in Michigan (Detroit and Hamtramck) started preparations to handle additional Ultium-based models (mainly the Chevrolet Silverado EV).

As we understand, the Chevrolet Silverado EV is a priority for General Motors right now, because it's a higher volume and higher value project. Not only that, the electric Silverado must be ready for prime time to compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and other electric pickups.

The plant is being upgraded so the Chevrolet Silverado EV is expected to enter the market in late Spring. Meanwhile, GM says that Factory ZERO is building and shipping GMC Hummer EV Pickups and GMC Hummer EV SUVs, which means that we should expect a far better Q2.

Let's recall that the company closed reservations for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV models in September, with more than 90,000 units reserved (backed by $100 refundable deposits). In October 2022, we heard that the Hummer EV duo is sold out for two years.

We hope that GMC will find a way to produce at least a few "thousand" per quarter or the queue will never end.