General Motors has announced a recall on two of its latest electric vehicles (EVs). The GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover may suffer from a potential loss of power due to battery connection concerns.

GM is recalling some 2022 GMC Hummer EVs and some 2023 Cadillac Lyriq SUVs. The company says there may be a problem with various connections to the EVs' high-voltage battery packs.

The connections could either be improperly positioned or incorrectly welded, which could lead to a power loss. Since there's a chance of a power loss, it's considered a safety issue by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and must be addressed.

Fortunately, it appears the company is only aware of five EVs that are affected by this recall. GM's dealers will completely replace the high-voltage battery packs on the impacted vehicles, free of charge.

Owners should expect a letter in the mail that's postmarked July 10, 2023. However, they may also be notified sooner by various other means. GM says to contact Cadillac and/or Hummer EV customer service in the meantime. Be sure to refer to the recall with the following number: N232404441.

You can also reach out to the NHTSA for more details by calling its Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visiting the website. The NHTSA posted the recall back on May 25, 2023. It uses campaign number 23V367000. On the website, you can look up the recall using the campaign number, or input your EV's VIN to see if the recall affects your vehicle.

Some people may be concerned that we're seeing so many recalls of late. This is likely due to the fact that many new cars are electrified or fully electric, and even many new gas cars tend to be using plenty of cutting-edge technology.

As automakers make the shift to new powertrains and technology, there are bound to be recalls. However, they're temporary, and what's most important is getting these cars fixed and ensuring that future models aren't plagued with the same problems.