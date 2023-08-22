The all-electric 2024 GMC Hummer EV pickup’s pricing has been increased by General Motors by up to $1,600, depending on the trim level, as reported by Autoblog.

Now, the most affordable variant – the EV2X – starts at $98,845 ($1,600 more than before), the EV3X goes from $106,945 ($700 more), and the top-of-the-line EV3X Omega Edition starts from $150,295 ($300 more).

In the grand scheme of things, these are admittedly small price increases, amounting to less than 2 percent in the case of the EV2X and just 0.02 percent for the Omega Edition. Furthermore, GMC’s online configurator shows an $8,150 instant discount in the summary section for EV2X builds, and a $6,250 discount for EV3X configurations, bringing the final prices down to pre-2022 levels.

With the discount in the equation, the base variant Hummer EV pickup goes for $90,695, while the EV3X starts from $100,695. It’s worth mentioning, however, that the website doesn’t say when GMC will retire the discounts, or when the entry-level EV2 will be introduced.

Last year, GM increased the prices for both body styles of the Hummer EV – the pickup and the SUV – by $6,250 across the board, blaming “the increase in the price of commodity parts, technology, and logistics.” With this being said, the American car manufacturer said that people who ordered the Hummer EV before June 18, 2022 – over 77,000 – would see no increase to the base MSRP of their vehicle.

Earlier this year, GMC increased the range estimate for the 2024 Hummer EV pickup in 3X spec to 381 miles on a full charge with the large 24-module battery and the standard 22-inch wheels with 35-inch All-Terrain tires, up from last year’s 355 miles.

Despite tens of thousands of reservations for the massive all-electric vehicle, General Motors managed to deliver just 49 Hummer EV pickups in the first half of the year, with company officials blaming a shortage of components for Ultium battery pack modules and promising a ramp-up in manufacturing in the second half of the year.

