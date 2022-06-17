The GMC Hummer EV is one of the most expensive electric vehicles on sale in the United States at the moment, but that does not make it immune to inflationary pressures.

General Motors has announced that all new reservations for the GMC Hummer EV pickup or SUV placed on or after June 18 will see an increase of $6,250 to the base manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). The automaker motivates the price hike by "the increase in the price of commodity parts, technology and logistics."

However, GM notes that all existing Hummer EV reservations, regardless of trim or model, placed before June 18—a total of over 77,500 as of June 17—will see no increase to the base MSRP of their vehicle.

As for the new reservations placed after June 18, the automaker says that final pricing is determined based on selected options and packages, "as well as the price the customer and dealership agree upon at the time of vehicle ordering."

In addition to the price increase, GMC has announced that Hummer EV Pickup customers with an existing reservation for the 3X trim level will be able to customize their vehicle this summer by selecting their desired options and packages ahead of submitting their order.

"This will allow EV 3X customers to content their vehicle with new paint color choices, available options like the Extreme Off-Road package and the available 24-module battery pack that enables available Watts To Freedom's blistering 0-60mph in approximately 3 seconds; features made popular on the Edition 1 model."

As before, the prices for options and packages are added on top of the base MSRP. GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup customers will receive more information on available options and packaging soon.

The 3X trim level is listed on GMC's customer website with a starting MSRP of $99,995, but the base price for new reservations placed after June 18 will be raised to $106,245. The Hummer EV 3X features a tri-motor AWD powertrain with up to 830 horsepower, has an estimated 300-mile range, and is now the range-topping trim level after the Edition 1 has sold out.