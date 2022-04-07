The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup is one of the most expensive trucks on sale today, but at least it comes fully loaded. For $112,595 including shipping, customers get every available factory option for the electric truck.

Apparently, that's not enough for most Hummer EV customers, who are spending extra on add-on accessories to spruce up their Edition 1 pickups.

GMC says customers are spending between $2,000 and $4,000 to add more kit to their already-loaded Edition 1 trucks. Popular accessories include the hard power-retractable tonneau cover for the pickup bed—the Edition 1 comes with a soft cover—tailgate audio system, a kit to store the Hummer's roof panels in the front eTrunk, and the lighting package.

The latter includes front off-road auxiliary lights, interior footwell lighting, rearview mirror projecting lights and tailgate step lighting. In total, GMC offers about 200 accessories for the Hummer EV.

Gallery: GMC Hummer EV Pickup Accessories 2021 SEMA Show

14 Photos

Actually, Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, told Automotive News that Hummer EV buyers are spending about twice as much on accessories than buyers of gas-powered GMC Sierra pickup and Yukon SUV.

He also said that after Edition 1 reservations sold out, 80% of reservation holders are basically recreating the Edition 1 by individually adding optional extras to mirror the spec of the fully loaded launch model.

GM has more than 66,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV, which will go on sale in 2023. That's enough demand to cover production into 2024, GMC says.

From December 2021, when the first GMC Hummer EV pickup was delivered, through March, General Motors handed over 100 Hummer EV pickups to customers. Interestingly, Aldred says the conversion rate for Hummer reservations to orders exceeds 90% so far.

According to GMC, about 70% of Hummer EV reservation holders are first-time EV buyers, and 75% are new to the GMC brand. About 80% say they will drive off-road once a year, while 30% percent say they plan to go off-roading every month. Some 30% of total reservations come from California, Florida and Texas.