The GMC Hummer EV Pickup in 3X spec gets more range for the 2024 model year, both for the standard trim level, as well as the optional off-road-oriented variant.

With the large 24-module battery and the standard 22-inch wheels plus 35-inch All-Terrain tires, the 2024 Hummer EV 3X Pickup can travel up to 381 miles (613 kilometers) on a full charge, up from last year’s 355 miles (571 km). If specced with the optional Extreme Off-Road Package that comes with 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, the range goes down to 359 miles (578 km) with the 24-module battery, but it’s still a 30-mile improvement over last year’s model.

It’s worth mentioning that the new range figures are GMC estimates and it’s possible that they’ll be slightly different when the EPA ratings come out.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV: 2022 Motor1.com Star Awards

17 Photos

The zero to 60 miles per hour sprint also takes a hit depending on what type of battery is fitted to the electric truck, with the bigger pack capable of doing it in 3 seconds, while the smaller standard unit does it in 3.5 seconds.

“For extended road trips, overlanding in remote areas or daily driving, the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV 3X Pickup will take you where you need to go, now with more driving range and confidence,” said Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer, GMC HUMMER EV. “As we expand the limits on our all-electric future, we’re excited to continue improving the range and to take the GMC HUMMER EV farther than ever for our customers and their adventures.”

Besides the beefier tires, the available Extreme Off-Road pack comes with goodies like four additional underbody camera views for a total of 18, front e-locker and rear virtual locking diffs, heavy-duty ball-spline half-shafts, and extra underbody protection in the form of five skid plates, rocker protection with built-in assist steps, and two underbody shields to protect the battery and drive units.

General Motors didn’t say anything about the range of the 2024 Hummer EV 3X SUV, but it did mention that production of both the pickup and the SUV (without the Extreme Off-Road Package) will start later this year at the company’s Factory Zero assembly center in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

Previously, GMC said that the 2023 Hummer EV 3X SUV has an EPA-estimated range of 314 miles (505 km) with the standard 22-inch wheels, while the Extreme Off-Road kit lowers that estimate to 298 miles (479 km).

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X Pickup has a starting price of $106,945 (destination charge and fees excluded).

Until now, sales of the so-called supertruck have been disappointing, to say the least, with only 47 units sold in the second quarter, while the first quarter saw just two units delivered, so it will be interesting to see how GM will get those numbers up in the near future.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.