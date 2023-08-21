Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced EPA range ratings for its VF9 three-row electric SUV.

The VinFast VF9 has an EPA range of 330 miles in Eco trim and 291 miles in Plus trim, with the carmaker saying that both ratings outperform its initial estimates. The full-size, seven-passenger, all-electric SUV has a starting MSRP of $83,000 in Eco trim and $91,000 in Plus trim.

"VinFast always strives to bring high quality products, reasonable prices and outstanding aftersales services to our consumers globally. The VF9's 330-mile battery range is among the best on the market, confirming our efforts and dedication to produce competitive vehicles. VinFast expects to export this model to the North American market this year, joining the VF8 model," said VinFast's global CEO, Le Thi Thu Thuy.

Slotting above the mid-size VF8 in VinFast's lineup, the 201.4-inches long VF9 is already on sale in the company's home market, where deliveries have already began. The company expects to start US deliveries of the VF9 in North America in the fourth quarter of this year. The VinFast VF9 is also available for reservations globally.

Gallery: 2024 VinFast VF9

11 Photos

Both trim levels of the VinFast VF9 feature a dual-motor electric powertrain with a maximum output of 300 kilowatts (402 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 457 pound-feet of torque. That's enough power for a 0-62 mph sprint in 6.5 seconds. Power comes from a 123-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can charge from 10 to 70 percent in 35 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The electric SUV is equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and includes Highway Assist Level 2 driving assistance, as well as features such as Blind Spot Detection, Smart Parking Assist, and Smart Summon Mode. A suite of intelligent utility and entertainment applications (Smart Services) that are continuously updated via over-the-air (OTA) software updates are also offered.

As with the VF8, the VinFast VF9 has been designed by Pininfarina, combining an aerodynamically optimized exterior with a modern interior featuring a customizable 15.6-inch touch screen, advanced technologies, ambient lighting, and vegan leather.

In the United States, the VinFast VF9 will be offered with a warranty of 10 years/125,000 miles for the vehicle and 10 years unlimited mileage for the battery, with the latter being a very bold proposition. VinFast also offers mobile repair and rescue service during the warranty period.