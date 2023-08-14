The first two versions of the VinFast VF 8 model - City Edition Eco and City Edition Plus - were recently officially listed on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s website.

Those are the initial versions of the VinFast VF 8, limited to 999 units shipped first in December 2022 and in early 2023. Both versions are equipped with an 82-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery (usable capacity) and a dual motor, all-wheel-drive (AWD) powertrain.

The EPA rating confirms the range numbers of the car, which stand at respectively 207 and 191 miles.

EPA Combined range:

VinFast VF 8 City Edition Eco 19-inch: 207 miles (333 km)

VinFast VF 8 City Edition Plus 20-inch: 191 miles (307 km)

[16 miles or 7.7% less than the 19-inch version]

Let's also note that there are two more versions of the VinFast VF 8, which entered the United States market in May. They are named Standard Edition and equipped with a larger 87.7-kWh battery (usable capacity) and promised to get considerably more range (the rating is not yet available on the EPA website).

EPA Combined range:

VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Eco 19-inch: 264 miles (425 km)

VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Plus 20-inch: 243 miles (391 km)

[21 miles or 8.0% less than the 19-inch version]

The usable battery capacity is almost 7 percent higher, while the EPA Combined range is almost 28 percent higher, which suggests that there must be some significant efficiency improvement. We are very eager to see the rating of the Standard Edition.

Speaking of the VinFast VF 8 City Edition, its efficiency isn't too good. Compared to other BEVs, its efficiency is closer to sports cars or larger vehicles. That's the main reason why the car gets only roughly 200 miles of range, despite having 82 kWh of usable battery capacity.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 87 MPGe or 387 watt-hours per mile (241 Wh/km) in the case of the VF 8 City Edition Eco with 19-inch wheels, and 80 MPGe or 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km) in the case of the VF 8 City Edition Plus 20-inch.

The detailed EPA rating, available for the model, allows us to see also that the efficiency might be higher during city driving, and lower on the highway (by a few percent).

2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Eco 19-inch

2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Eco 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 207 miles (333 km)

212.1 miles (341.3 km)

201.6 miles (324.4 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)

2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Plus 20-inch

2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Plus 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 191 miles (307 km)

196.7 miles (316.5 km)

184.8 miles (297.3 km) EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

78 MPGe: 432 Wh/mi (269 Wh/km)

Overall, the range and efficiency numbers are disappointing, but again, the VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition version should bring some improvement and put the VF 8 closer to the industry average.

Regarding prices, the MSRP of the Standard Edition remains at $46,000 for the base version.

According to previous reports, between January and May 2023, 128 VinFast VF 8s were registered in the US. Below, we attached the pricing and basic specs.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Eco 19-inch $46,900 +$1,200 N/A $48,100 2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Plus 20-inch $52,400 +$1,200 N/A $53,600 2023 VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Eco 19-inch $46,000 +$1,200 N/A $47,200 2023 VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Plus 20-inch $51,800 +$1,200 N/A $53,000

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available through leasing.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Eco 19-inch AWD 82* 207 mi

(333 km) 2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Plus 20-inch AWD 82* 191 mi

(307 km) 2023 VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Eco 19-inch AWD 87.7* 264 mi*

(425 km) 5.9 2023 VinFast VF 8 Standard Edition Plus 20-inch AWD 87.7* 243 mi*

(391 km) 5.5

* usable battery capacity