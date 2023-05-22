Vietnamese automaker VinFast has shipped the first longer-range VF8 electric SUVs to the United States.

Following the initial batch of 999 VF 8 City Edition SUVs shipped in December 2022, VinFast has announced the arrival of its second shipment of VF8 EVs, consisting of 1,879 longer-range vehicles, at the Port of Benicia in California. Of the total amount, 1,098 vehicles are for the US market and the remaining 781 for Canada.

The shipment consists of VinFast VF8 Standard Edition models, which offer longer EPA-estimated range ratings than the City Edition. More specifically, thanks to more energy-dense battery chemistry, the VF8 Eco and VF8 Plus trim levels are now EPA-rated at 264 miles and 243 miles, respectively.

The City Edition models are currently rated at 207 miles (VF8 Eco) and 191 miles (VF8 Plus), so the Standard Edition models' range gains are significant.

"After more than 4 months of exporting the first batch to the US market, VinFast continues to bring new options to US customers, the VF 8 model with a longer range, affirming our business strategy and commitment to global customers. I am confident that with our customers' trust and support, we will rapidly accelerate the move to electrified mobility, working toward a green and sustainable future." Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast

Prices start at $46,000 for the VF8 Eco and $51,800 for the VF8 Plus (both excluding a $1,200 destination charge), making the Standard Edition models more affordable despite their longer range.

The City Edition VF8 Eco starts at $49,000, while the City Edition VF8 Plus is priced from $56,000 (both prices excluding $1,200 shipping). This means the price reductions are $3,000 and $4,200, respectively.

VinFast also offers lease and loan options. Qualified customers can lease the VF 8 with a minimum term of 36 months and loan with a minimum term of 60 months.

In addition, qualified customers who lease the VF8 City Edition starting this month may be eligible to transition to the longer-range VF8 with the same trim (Eco or Plus) after 12 months under the lease. The continuing lease term will be 24 months with the same lease payments as the original lease.

VinFast expects to begin customer deliveries of the updated VF 8 vehicles to US customers in June 2023.