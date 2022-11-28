On November 25, VinFast held a ceremony to mark its first batch of exports of all-electric cars to international markets.

The Vietnamese brand sent a total of 999 units of the VF 8 model to the US, by the way of the Silver Queen – a Panamanian charter ship.

The ship is expected to arrive in a California port about 20 days after departing from the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam, so we are talking about mid-December. According to the company, the first customers in the US will get their cars by the end of the year.

Previously, the VinFast VF 8 was available only in Vietnam. The next step, following the US market launch, will be the export of the VF 8 to Canada and Europe, as well as other international markets in the first quarter of 2023.

At the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang, Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup, said:

“The export of the first 999 VF 8s is a significant event for VinFast and Vingroup and a proud historical milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry. It affirms that Vietnam has successfully produced high-quality standards electric vehicles that are ready to compete in the international market. We hope that, when VinFast’s smart electric vehicles roll out on the streets around the world, it will help promote the image of a new, dynamic and progressive Vietnam to the global audience.”

VinFast reports that so far it collected roughly 65,000 global orders for the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs (the VF 9 will be launched in Vietnam and international markets in Q1 2023).

The company describes the VF 8 and VF 9 as premium electric SUV models in the D and E segments. The smaller VF 8 is a 5-seater with a WLTP range of up to about 420 km (261 miles).

VinFast VF 8 specs:

Range

VF 8 Eco (WLTP): 420 km (261 miles)

VF 8 Plus (WLTP): 400 km (249 miles)

VF 8 Eco (WLTP): 260 kW and 500 Nm of torque

VF 8 Plus (WLTP): 300 kW and 620 Nm of torque

Prices for the VF 8 starts at over $40,000.

Besides the VF 8 and VF 9, in the pipeline, there are also VF 5, VF 6, and VF 7 in the A, B, and C segments, respectively. Reservations of those three additional models will be opened soon.