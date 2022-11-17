Vietnamese automaker VinFast is showcasing two new US-bound electric SUVs at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.

Besides the VF 8 and VF 9 midsize models that are already open for preorder and should start US deliveries before the end of the year, VinFast is also unveiling the subcompact VF 6 and compact VF 7 for North American audiences. The company's four electric crossovers are from the B, C, D and E segments, covering roughly the subcompact to midsize segments in the US.

VinFast presented the VF 8 and VF 9 at last year's LA Auto Show, although they were called the e35 and e36 at that time. The VF 8, which is the first model scheduled to arrive in the US, is a two-row crossover, while the VF 9 is a three-row model that VinFast describes as full-sized.

The company claims it has received more than 65,000 reservations for the VF 8 and VF 9 worldwide, but it did not release sales numbers by country or region.

At the 2022 LA Auto Show, VinFast will showcase the exterior and interior design details of the VF 6 and VF 7, which made their world debut in pre-production form at the Paris Motor Show in September. Unlike the larger VF 8 and VF 9 which are designed by Pininfarina, the VF 6 and VF 7 are styled by Torino Design. The company did not release specifications for these models yet.

"Returning to the LAAS 2022 one year after revealing our EV brand, we want to show global audiences that the future of mobility is about to become a reality, and VF 8 vehicles are about to be delivered to customers all over the world. With four electric SUVs across all segments, flexible sales policies – with batteries included or with a battery subscription – VinFast offers diverse options to consumers, helping them easily access high-quality electric vehicles, reasonable prices and excellent service to move toward a greener and more sustainable future." Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Chairwoman

VinFast delivered the first batch of VF 8 EVs to customers in Vietnam in September and said last week that it "is about to ship thousands of vehicles to international markets, which are anticipated to arrive by the end of this year." The company plans sales in Canada and Europe around the same time as the US.

VinFast's US website lists the VF 8 with a starting price of $42,200 without the battery and $57,000 with it, excluding shipping. The VF 9 starts at $57,500 without the battery and $76,000 with it. Monthly battery subscription prices vary depending on the vehicle, trim level and mileage limits.

