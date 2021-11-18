Vietnamese automaker VinFast officially launched its global electric vehicle brand at the Los Angeles Auto Show and unveiled two electric SUVs, the VF e35 and VF e36.

Expected to become available for pre-order in the US in the first half of 2022, the D- and E-segment SUVs will reach customers in the fourth quarter of the same year.

Shown for the first time to the public, the VF e35 looks consistent with official renderings VinFast released earlier this year. It features a styling language called “Dynamic Balance” that looks a bit sporty albeit traditional.

The larger VF e36 has a more muscular and rugged appearance although it shares VinFast design cues like the front and rear light signatures. It certainly looks more modern than its smaller sibling—both SUVs are designed by Pininfarina, by the way.

The VF e36 features air curtains in the hood and front end to redirect air from high drag areas, flush door handles, glass and trim, as well as a sloping roofline and tapering side glass. All these features make it more aerodynamic and therefore contribute to an extended range.

No powertrain specs were mentioned in the press release or the press conference (see video above), but VinFast's website quotes a range of up to 500 km (310 miles) for the VF e35 and 550 km (342 miles) for the VF e36. Both EVs are said to feature 300 kW (402 hp) of maximum power and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of maximum torque.

VinFast says the two EVs integrate Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) like Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle and more. They’re also equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features such as Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services, among others.

"VinFast believes that the 'Future of Mobility' will be one of smart electric cars that are highly personalized and integrated with technologies that benefit life and our environment. These vehicles will do so while meeting safety standards and delivering superior and comfortable driving experiences.” Michael Lohscheller, CEO of VinFast Global

VinFast was also joined at the LA Auto Show by VinAI, Vantix and VinBigData, members of parent company Vingroup’s technological ecosystem. These companies are said to be leaders in Vietnam’s artificial intelligence research, solutions and services sector, providing VinFast with “significant competitive advantages” when it comes to smart features, ADAS and virtual assistant.

The official introduction of the VinFast EV brand at the LA Auto Show is the first step in the carmaker’s expansion strategy. Following its US debut, the company aims to launch in Canada and Europe in the coming months.

VinFast US will have its headquarters in Los Angeles and the carmaker will also invest in regional offices, a call center, and a network of storefronts to introduce the brand and its products to American customers.