Vietnamese automaker VinFast said it would begin taking preorders in the United States for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022.

The company expects to start US deliveries by the end of next year but until that happens, VinFast will make its official debut in the United States at the 2021 LA Auto Show (November 18–29). In an email to Reuters, VinFast CEO Michael Lohscheller said the two EVs will make their global premiere at the event.

"It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market.” VinFast CEO Michael Lohscheller

VinFast expects to start delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, added Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was appointed VinFast CEO in July. Not much information is available about the D-segment VinFast e35 and E-segment e36.

Gallery: VinFast EV Crossovers

In an October 14 press release, the automaker only said they would feature Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle, and more), and Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services.

According to its CEO, VinFast has an office in California and expects to inaugurate 60 U.S. showrooms next year, although it estimates most of its US sales to be online. The company has big ambitions to launch EV sales in the US and European markets in 2022. Funding for these plans comes from parent company Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest conglomerate with interests spanning real estate, resorts, schools, hospitals and smartphones.

VinFast plans to compete with Tesla and other EV makers on vehicle size and price. Its vehicles will also come with a battery leasing scheme, which means the battery will not be included in the final price. As for the more distant future, Lohscheller said VinFast is considering the possibility of a manufacturing facility in the US and a public listing, although “specific timing will depend on the market and other conditions.”

VinFast has a very ambitious global EV sales target of 15,000 vehicles for 2022.