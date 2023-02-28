VinFast shipped the first batch of VF 8 electric SUVs to the United States in December 2022, but the Vietnamese automaker has yet to deliver them to customers.

That is about to change as VinFast announced it will start handing over VF 8 City Edition vehicles to US customers starting March 1, 2023. The SUVs are part of the first batch of 999 units that have already been shipped to the US.

The company did not say how many vehicles it plans to deliver tomorrow, but noted that the delivery event will be held at one of its stores in California. Customers unable to attend the event will get their vehicles delivered at home or at a VinFast store beginning March 2, depending on their preferences.

VinFast said it would also organize multiple test drive events throughout California for customers to best experience its EVs.

The VinFast VF 8 City Edition comes in both Eco and Plus trim levels offering EPA-rated range of 207 miles (333 kilometers) and 191 miles (307 km), respectively.

"Our team worked tirelessly to ensure VinFast vehicles meet the highest standards of quality, fit and finish our customers expect. The presence of VinFast electric cars on US streets in the coming days is an important milestone, accelerating VinFast's journey to compete in the US and abroad. Following deliveries in the US market, VinFast expects to deliver EVs in Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands." Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chair of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast Holdings

Interestingly, VinFast has slashed lease rates for the VF 8 City Edition by more than 50 percent for its first customers in California.

The company's US website lists the VF 8 City Edition with a California-only monthly lease payment of $399 for a 24-month contract, but VinFast reservation holders will get an even better deal.

According to Reuters, VinFast told people who had already paid a refundable deposit on the car that the payment would be $274 per month in California. That's a big discount from the $599 monthly payment for 24-month lease deals announced in January. It's also probably what the company was referring to when it said it planned promotions in the US.

"This is our special offer to VinFast customers for the VF 8 City Edition models in order to stay competitive with other brands," the automaker said in a statement. Earlier this month, the company announced that US Bancorp would provide lease financing for its sales in the United States.