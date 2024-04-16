The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which is the highest-possible spec for GMC’s latest battery-powered truck, got a slight bump in the range and towing capacity departments ahead of this summer’s start of deliveries.

Now, GMC estimates that the top-trim Sierra EV can travel up to 440 miles on a full charge–40 miles more than initially estimated–and can tow up to 10,000 pounds–500 more than before. The maximum payload has also been increased by 150 pounds for a total of 1,450 pounds on the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1.

Get Fully Charged More range for GMC's fancy Sierra EV trim The top-spec GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which was unveiled back in 2022, got a specs bump ahead of this summer's start of deliveries. The maxed-out Sierra EV will deliver 10% more range, 500 more pounds of towing capacity and 150 more pounds of payload capacity, all while costing $9,200 less than originally announced.

At the same time, the price of the fully loaded electric Sierra EV has gone down by $9,200. According to GMC, the final MSRP of the truck is $99,495 including the destination charge.

The changes are similar to those applied to the Sierra EV’s Chevrolet cousin, the Silverado EV in top RST trim, which got a bump in range and a price cut of $10,000 compared to the initial specs. Both GM-made electric pickups are scheduled for delivery this summer.

In the EV truck space, the range king is currently the Chevy Silverado EV 4WT, which can go 450 miles on a full charge, followed by the Silverado EV RST and GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 with 440 miles of range. The Rivian R1T Dual-Motor with the Max Pack battery can travel up to 410 miles, the GMC Hummer EV 3X has an estimated maximum range of 381 miles, while the Tesla Cybertruck AWD has a manufacturer-estimated range of 340 miles.

In the case of the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, everything else stays the same. It will be available in limited numbers as a luxury-oriented vehicle with four-wheel steering, including the CrabWalk feature that originally debuted on the GMC Hummer EV. This allows the vehicle to travel diagonally at low speeds, helping the driver avoid obstacles while driving off-road.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

16 Photos

The 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 comes with a pair of electric motors that deliver a total output of 754 horsepower and 785 pound-feet of torque when the so-called Max Power mode is activated.

Official details about the truck’s battery pack are not yet available, but the Sierra EV will likely use the same 800-volt, 24-module pack as the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV to achieve its range estimate. As for recharging, the Sierra EV is capable of accepting up to 350 kW from a compatible fast charger, enabling it to add about 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

The Hummer EV’s more affordable brother also boasts a 19.2 kW onboard AC charger and the ability to export 10.2 kW of power through 10 outlets scattered across the pickup for things like tools or appliances.

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 also comes as standard with the MultiPro Midgate, which means the divider between the passenger compartment and the bed can be folded. With both the midgate and the tailgate open, the Sierra EV can carry items that are nearly 11 feet long in the bed.

Air suspension is also standard, while Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free advanced driver assistance system, will be available as an option.