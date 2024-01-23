GMC will soon launch the GMC Sierra EV all-electric pickup truck in its top-of-the-line Denali Edition 1 trim (offered exclusively in a Crew Cab model with an integrated 5-foot, 11-inch cargo bed).

It's essentially a more luxurious direct cousin to the Chevrolet Silverado EV, based on General Motors' Ultium platform. The Denali Edition 1 version appears to be GMC's equivalent to the Chevrolet Silverado EV RST (see its overview here).

Besides the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which is expected in the summer of 2024, there will be a regular Denali trim (in late 2024, according to the company's website) and two less expensive trims—Elevation and AT4, set for launch as 2025 model year vehicles in the first half of 2025.

As of today, GMC revealed the prices of the Denali Edition 1 only. This version has an MSRP of $107,000 ($2,000 more than for Chevrolet Silverado EV RST) plus $1,695 of destination charge, for a total of $108,695. According to previous reports, all Denali Edition 1 vehicles were sold out (reserved, to be precise) within 24 hours.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation 18-inch (in 2025)

2025 GMC Sierra EV AT4 18-inch (in 2025) 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali 22-inch (in late 2024) 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 24-inch $107,000 +$1,695 N/A $108,695

The price point of the GMC Sierra EV is relatively high, although let's note that we are talking about the fully equipped version and a brand positioned a bit higher than Chevrolet.

Currently, the GMC Sierra EV does not qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit (it might change later this year), although the Denali Edition 1 exceeds the price cap of $80,000 for trucks anyway.

The Elevation and AT4 will be less expensive than the Denali, but it's doubtful that GMC will be able to go down to the promised $50,000 level. Chevrolet ditched the $40,000 Silverado EV for now, while Ford increased the prices of the F-150 Lightning.

The GMC Sierra EV will initially be produced at the GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Michigan. In late 2025, the model will be produced at the GM’s Lake Orion Assembly in Michigan too.

EV Specs

The GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 (and regular Denali, we believe) is equipped with a 200+ kilowatt-hour battery pack (24 modules), just like the top Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV Pickup/SUV vehicles.

GMC does not reveal the exact battery capacity but does estimate its EPA range to be around 400 miles—on par with the Chevrolet Silverado EV RST (both vehicles with 24-inch wheels).

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2025 GMC Sierra EV Elevation 18-inch AWD 2025 GMC Sierra EV AT4 18-inch AWD 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali 22-inch AWD 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 24-inch AWD 400 mi* 4.5*

* GM-estimated range and acceleration

A big hint about the battery capacity is the manufacturer's info about the power export feature (10 outlets with a total off-board power of up to 10.2 kW).

According to GMC, the bi-directional charger will be able to power a home's essential necessities for up to 21 days collectively (assuming 7.7 kWh of energy per day and 85% usable battery capacity). If we understand it correctly, it means 161.7 kWh of energy (85%) out of 190.2 kWh of total usable capacity (100%). With the additional non-usable buffer, the total battery capacity might be above 200 kWh.

The GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is equipped with a dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with a peak output of up to 562 kW (GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode). This matches the Chevrolet Silverado EV RST and enables the pickup to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds.

The payload and towing capability are estimated at 1,300 lbs and 9,500 lbs, respectively. All trims of the GMC Sierra EV get the GMC-first MultiPro Midgate— an expandable bed feature that's nearly 11 feet for hauling longer items.

When it comes to charging, the onboard charger is 19.2 kilowatts (enough to handle a full recharge overnight, as long as the AC charging point can deliver the power).

The peak charging power mentioned by the manufacturer is 350 kilowatts (at an 800-volt charger), which enables replenishing up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes. The battery system in the GMC Sierra EV is 400 V (although it can switch to 800 V configuration for DC fast charging, which is an Ultium platform feature).

Gallery: 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

16 Photos

Among top features, GMC highlights all-wheel steering with CrabWalk feature, Super Cruise (driver-assistance technology for compatible roads), power export (10 outlets and total output of up to 10.2 kW), 16.8-inch-diagonal freeform infotainment touchscreen—the largest ever in a Sierra, customizable drive modes (Standard, Tow/Haul, Off-Road, My Mode, Max Power), ariable Regen on Demand Braking, One-Pedal Driving, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension "that both enables a more comfortable ride as well as the ability to raise or lower the truck by approximately 2 inches" and front trunk (lockable, weatherproof).

GMC Sierra EV Vs. Chevrolet Silverado EV

To underline how similar the GMC Sierra EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV are, below we attached a side-by-side comparison with some of the core EV numbers: