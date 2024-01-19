Ford announced production adjustments at its manufacturing sites in Michigan. the adjustments are in line with demand for particular models, according to Ford.

The company intends to increase production of the Bronco and Bronco Raptor sport-utility vehicles and the all-new Ranger and Ranger Raptor pickups. Meanwhile, production of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck will be cut.

Get Fully Charged Ford F-150 Lightning sales exceeded 24,000 In 2023, Ford sold in the U.S. 24,165 F-150 Lightning pickups, which was 55% more than a year ago. This result makes the Lightning the top-selling all-electric pickup in the country, but apparently, it's not selling well enough, so Ford is cutting down its production.

Ford explains that is reducing production of the F-150 Lightning, "to achieve the optimal balance of production, sales growth and profitability." We already heard rumors about that in December.

The model was the best-selling all-electric pickup in the U.S. last year, with over 24,000 sales. Ford expects that sales will continue to grow in 2024, "though less than anticipated." This move is probably related to the recent price increase of some of the 2024 model year trim levels.

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said: “We are taking advantage of our manufacturing flexibility to offer customers choices while balancing our growth and profitability. Customers love the F-150 Lightning, America's best-selling EV pickup. We see a bright future for electric vehicles for specific consumers, especially with our upcoming digitally advanced EVs and access to Tesla's charging network beginning this quarter."

Starting on April 1, 2024, only one shift will work on the Ford F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, which will affect 1,400 employees. The company says that "Roughly 700 will transfer to Michigan Assembly Plant and the others will be placed in roles at the Rouge Complex or other facilities in Southeast Michigan, or take advantage of the Special Retirement Incentive Program agreed to in the 2023 Ford-UAW contract." Additionally, a few dozen employees could be impacted at component plants supporting F-150 Lightning production.

Meanwhile, at the Michigan Assembly Plant, Ford will create nearly 900 new jobs and add a third shift (1,600 jobs, including the 700 employees from Rouge Electric Vehicle Center) to increase production of the Bronco/Bronco Raptor and the all-new Ranger/Ranger Raptor. As we understand, demand for these models is high at the current pricing.

It's worth noting that Ford mentioned that it is preparing to launch next-generation EVs. As we know from previous reports, there is also a next-generation, all-electric pickup model in the pipeline.