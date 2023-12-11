Update 6:30 p.m. EST: Added comment from Ford

Ford plans to cut production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck in half starting next year, Automotive News reported on Monday, citing a memo from Ford to suppliers that it obtained. 

The carmaker told suppliers it plans to crank out roughly 1,600 of the trucks per week at its Dearborn, Michigan assembly plant in 2024, Automotive News reported. Ford had previously planned to make around 3,200 Lightning trucks each week, according to the outlet. 

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash
5 Photos
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Family

A Ford spokesperson told InsideEVs the company "will continue to match Lightning production to customer demand." 

Automakers—particularly Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen—have announced major cutbacks to their capital-intensive electrification plans in recent months, pointing to weakening demand for their electric cars. This is just the latest development. According to Automotive News, Ford told suppliers the move was due to “changing market demand.”

It’s important to note that, overall, the electric car market is healthy. Just look at the over one million EVs Americans snapped up so far this year, a new annual record. Rather, it appears that EV sales growth isn’t as strong as automakers had predicted, pushing them to scale back their plans. 

Ford had spent the years since the F-150 Lightning’s debut trying its best to accelerate production. Earlier in 2023, the company boosted production capacity to 150,000 units per year. Now it appears that Ford thinks it can’t find buyers for that many trucks.

More Ford News

ford pro xcel energy fleets ev charging installations Ford Pro And Xcel Energy To Support Fleets With EV Charging Port Installations
tesla shares cybertruck 48v architecture 'Great For The Industry': Ford, Others Get Tesla Cybertruck 48V System Specs
ford mach e tax credit Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Likely Lose Tax Credit In January
ford us ev sales november 2023 Ford U.S. EV Sales Hit New Record In November 2023
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com