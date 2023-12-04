In November, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States amounted to 145,559 (down 0.5% year-over-year), while the year-to-date result remains positive at over 1.8 million (up 7% year-over-year).

Results from last month and year-to-date (YOY change):

Ford sales: 139,318 (down 1%) and 1,731,013 (up 8%)

Lincoln sales: 6,241 (up 2%) and 72,556 (down 5%)

Total sales: 145,559 (down 0.5%) and 1,803,569 (up 7%)

Meanwhile, sales of Ford battery-electric vehicles (BEV) increased quite noticeably—by 43% year-over-year to a new all-time record of 8,958 units. This also translated into a record-high 6.4% BEV share out of Ford's total volume (above the industry average in the U.S., estimated at 3-4%, excluding Tesla).

The other positive news is that the Ford F-150 Lightning sales more than doubled year-over-year to a new monthly record of 4,393 in November. The Ford Mustang Mach-E was up by 21% year-over-year at 4.294, while the Ford E-Transit noted a 59% decline to 271 units.

Ford BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 4,294 (up 21%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 4,393 (up 113%)

Ford E-Transit: 271 (down 59%)

Total: 8,958 (up 43%) and 6.4% share

Ford BEV sales in the U.S. - November 2023

So far this year, Ford sold more than 62,000 all-electric vehicles in the U.S. (16% more than a year ago). That's about 3.6% of the brand's total volume.

Ford BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 35,908 (up 4%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 20,365 (up 54%)

Ford E-Transit: 6,187 (up 6%)

Total: 62,460 (up 16%) and 3.6% share

For reference, in 2022, Ford more than doubled its BEV sales to 61,575 units, achieving a BEV share of 3.5% of Ford's total volume (excluding the Lincoln brand). This year, the total BEV sales already beat the 2022 and there is still one month to go. Nonetheless, the relatively slight growth in sales remains disappointing.

Ford F-150 Lightning

The most positive information is the second consecutive monthly sales record of the Ford F-150 Lightning in November (4,393), which hopefully will continue in the following months after a shaky year for the model. In November, it was the most popular Ford EV.

So far this year, Ford already delivered more than 20,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, compared to over 15,000 in the whole of 2023.

On the other hand, considering how far the result is from the originally targeted production rate of 150,000 units per year (12,500 per month), Ford has still a lot to do.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales increased in November by 21% year-over-year to 4,294, but the year-to-date result is barely positive at 35,908 (up 3.5% year-over-year).

The "gross stock"—reported by Ford—decreased slightly to 24,300 units (compared to 26,100 a month ago), but that's still equivalent to multiple months of sales.

The crowded and highly competitive all-electric crossover/SUV segment is a challenging environment to succeed.

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

The production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico decreased in November by over 31% year-over-year to just 5,735 units, which is the lowest level since the upgrade of the factory in January-February.

This indicates that Ford is aware of challenging sales and wants to avoid a surplus of production.

So far this year, production for global markets increased by 26 percent year-over-year to over 90,000.

As we said previously, the original plan was to increase the production rate to 210,000 units annually by the end of 2023, but today we don't even know whether such a level will be possible in 2024.

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in November amounted to 271 units (down 59% year-over-year). It's a disappointing result, especially because the model might not be able to beat its 2023 result—after 11 months it's at 6,187 units (up 6.5% year-over-year).

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.