The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup entered the U.S. market in the second half of 2023, starting with the fleet-focused WT versions (4WT and 3WT). It will be followed by the fully loaded RST version for the general public in early 2024.

The initial delivery numbers of 461 units in the first half of 2023 (including 443 in Q4) indicate that the model is in an early ramp-up phase at Factory Zero in Detroit. In the longer term, Chevrolet intends to launch additional Silverado EV versions, although not the initially anticipated entry-level versions, or at least not at the expected $40,000 price. In late 2025, the model will enter production at the Orion Assembly plant in Michigan (second manufacturing facility).

In today's post, we will summarize the main specs, range ratings, and pricing for the all-electric pickup from Chevrolet.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck towing a tractor 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck interior

Versions and Pricing

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is an all-electric pickup, based on the General Motors' Ultium platform. It's equipped with a dual motor all-wheel drive powertrain and a relatively large battery pack with an undisclosed capacity.

The Work Truck (WT) trucks have a simpler and less expensive configuration, as they are designed for commercial applications. Among a few general versions in the pipeline, the first one available is the RST (fully equipped).

The 4WT version starts at an MSRP of $77,905 (plus a $1,895 destination charge). There is also a $5,000 less expensive 3WT version ($72,905), which has a smaller battery and lower range (nearly 400 miles compared to 450 miles in the case of the 4WT).

The Chevrolet Silverado EV RST with all the features and the large battery starts at an MSRP of $105,000, which means that there is a $27,095 difference between the RST and 4WT.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT 18-inch $72,905 +$1,895 N/A $74,800 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT 18-inch $77,905 +$1,895 N/A $79,800 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST 24-inch $105,000 +$1,895 N/A $106,895

As of today, the Chevrolet Silverado EV no longer qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit (it did in 2023). However, this might change, depending on whether the manufacturer will comply with all the requirements (mostly related to battery sourcing). Regardless of that, the incentive might be available through leasing.

Specs

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is the king of the EPA Combined range among electric pickups. Its 4WT version is rated at 450 miles. As we noted in InsideEVs' first drive review, the 4WT battery consists of 24 modules and stores probably over 200 kilowatt-hours of capacity (similarly to the top-of-the-line GMC Hummer EV Pickup versions). The 3WT version has an EPA Combined range of 393 miles (20 battery modules).

The Chevrolet Silverado EV RST does not have its EPA Combined range rating yet, but GM estimates that it should be able to get about 400 miles.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT 18-inch AWD 393 mi 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT 18-inch AWD 450 mi 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST 24-inch AWD 400 mi* 4.5

* GM-estimated range

There is an interesting 50-mile difference between the 4WT and RST, despite both pickups having the same 24-module battery system.

The reason for that might be the significant difference between wheel size—18-inch in the case of the WT versions and 24-inch in the case of the RST. Additionally, the RST with all the bells and whistles is a bit heavier.

We should also point out that the RST version has a more powerful motor setup with a system output of up to 754 horsepower and 785 lb.-ft. of torque. theses are GM-estimated figures in Wide Open Watts (WOW) Mode, compared to 510 horsepower and 615 ft.-lb. of torque in the case of the WT versions. This is why the RST can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT with 18-inch wheels, is estimated at 67 MPGe or about 503 watt-hours per mile.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT, with a larger and heavier battery, consumes 6.3% more energy (535 Wh/mile). Its EPA rating indicates that the total energy consumption (including charging losses) over a distance of 450 miles, will exceed 240 kilowatt-hours.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT 18-inch

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 393 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 67 MPGe: 503 Wh/mi

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi

62 MPGe: 544 Wh/mi

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT 18-inch

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT 18-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 450 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 63 MPGe: 535 Wh/mi

67 MPGe: 503 Wh/mi

59 MPGe: 571 Wh/mi

It's worth noting that the Chevrolet Silverado EV's battery pack consists of two separate 400-volt batteries, which are normally connected in parallel (400-volt powertrain), but switch to series configuration before DC fast charging to achieve maximum power at a lower current (800-volt system).

The peak charging power mentioned by the manufacturer is 350 kilowatts (at an 800-volt charger), which enables replenishing up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

In terms of normal AC charging, the onboard charger is 19.2 kW, so it should be able to fully recharge the vehicle overnight.

An interesting feature of the Chevrolet Silverado EV is that it has up to 10 outlets, which can provide a total of 10.2 kW of electric power.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

27 Photos

When it comes to towing and payload, GM's general info says that the 4WT can tow up to about 10,000 lbs, while its maximum available payload is 1,400 lbs. In the case of the 3WT (with a lighter battery), both numbers are higher—respectively 12,500 lbs and 1,750 lbs.

The heavier RST version can take 1,300 lbs and tow up to 10,000 lbs.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck

26 Photos

In a following post, we will take a look at the upcoming GMC Sierra EV—Chevrolet Silverado EV cousin.