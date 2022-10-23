The $108,695 GMC Sierra Denali EV Edition 1 is officially sold out. The range-topping version of the Sierra EV could be reserved with a fully refundable deposit of just $100 so it doesn't come as too much of a surprise that allocations are now full. Those still interested in reserving an Edition 1 will now have to join a waiting list.

GMC did not disclose how many Sierra Denali EV Edition 1s will be made - after all, they never released production figures for the Edition 1 of the Hummer EV either. However, we do know customer deliveries will begin in early 2024.

As mentioned above, the Edition 1 is the top trim available and comes with virtually everything as standard. The Edition 1 has a 400-mile claimed range, 754 hp output, and 9,500 lbs towing capacity. It can also launch from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. The Sierra EV is capable of 350 kW DC fast charging. As a result, 100 miles of range can be added in only 10 minutes.

The Sierra EV range starts at around $50,000. That's for the entry-level Elevation trim, which won't arrive until 2025. Although exact specifications for the Elevation have not been released, expect it to have significantly less power than the Denali. However, we think the Elevation might match the Denali's 400-mile claimed range. Why? Because the base version of the Chevrolet Silverado EV has 400 miles of range. Both the Sierra and Silverado EVs share a platform, meanwhile the top trims of both have matching specs.