After previously describing his experience living with the GMC Hummer EV, tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee was invited to have a look at the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra EV, the truck he says is the best Sierra ever made. The vehicle he got the chance to walk around of previews the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which is touted as having 754 horsepower and a GM-estimated range of 400 miles on one charge.

In the video made for MKBHD’s Auto Focus car YouTube channel, he shares his impression after seeing the vehicle up close, analyzing some of its unique design details. The first thing he notices is that just like in the case of the GMC Hummer EV, the Sierra EV has striking exterior lighting animations when locked or unlocked.

The electric Sierra doesn’t quite have the same wow factor in this regard compared to the new Hummer, primarily because it doesn’t get the larger truck’s full-width light-up front fascia. This really makes what is otherwise a very traditional looking pickup feel more like a modern, cutting-edge EV.

The Sierra still has lighting all around the outline of its (completely blanked out) grille and this is very noticeable when unlocking the vehicle since it’s part of the light-up animation. Once it is on, it is quite subtle and tasteful, giving it a bit of Cyberpunk feel and aesthetic.

Turning the Sierra into an EV enabled General Motors to make its cabin roomier for passengers, since the lack of a big internal combustion engine in the front has allowed for the first row of seats to be pushed forward. GM apparently also moved the second row of seats further back and this translates into improved legroom for all passengers, regardless where they sit in the vehicle.

Visually, the truck will not change much for production, even if it isn’t going into production for at least another year. Its specs, however, are still subject to adjustment and we still don’t know key characteristics, such as the Sierra EV’s battery capacity. In order for it to achieve the claimed range, the battery pack would have to be pretty much the size of the one in the Hummer EV, so it would probably need around 200 kWh.