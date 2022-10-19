We stumbled across the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 for sale online. We immediately looked to track down the selling price, but it didn't pop right out at us. Instead, we saw the Hummer EV's estimated value listed at $198,059.

The GMC Hummer EV is a very expensive electric pickup truck. In fact, it's one of the priciest EVs you can find on our shores, though GM's upcoming flagship Cadillac Celestiq will cost even more. While vehicles like these aren't for the masses, they can become sought-after collector models. This is especially true of the more valuable first-edition copies.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 had a starting MSRP of $110,295, so a value of nearly $200,000 may be shocking to some. Consider the fact that this particular copy has been in an accident and has notable damage in multiple areas. It will likely be exceedingly expensive to repair this damaged Hummer EV, especially since we recently learned that a taillight alone may cost around $4,000.

Back in July 2022, we reported that a Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup truck sold at Barrett-Jackson's 2022 Las Vegas Auction for a whopping $324,500, which was reportedly a new record. Previously, in March 2022, another Hummer EV Edition 1 sold at the Mecum Glendale auction in Arizona for $286,000.

With all of that said, the Hummer EV Edition 1 pictured above is listed for auction by Copart in its "CrashedToys Powersport Auction." It appears it was listed on or before October 12, 2022. If an acceptable bid comes in, it is supposed to sell by tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, 2022.

It has damage on its side and undercarriage, though you can see that the crash impacted multiple panels and areas of the EV. The highest bid is currently shown at $69,000, but the website notes that the seller's reserve has not been met. This means the seller set a minimum selling price, though we have no idea what that price is.

The crashed Hummer EV has just 2,112 miles on it. It's located in Tampa, Florida, but you can request to have it delivered at a cost.

How much would you pay for a crash-damaged Hummer EV Edition 1? How much do you think it will sell for? Leave us your comments below.