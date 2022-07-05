GM's Factory Zero facility that builds the GMC Hummer EV Pickup is currently idle as it undergoes retooling for new products.

It will start producing Hummer EVs again on July 22, hopefully at a higher capacity than the 12 units a day it reportedly made before the scheduled downtime.

With more than 77,500 reservations for the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV combined, GM clearly needs to step up its production game. That seems to be the case, at least on paper, as the automaker maintains its target of building 23,000 Hummer EVs this year at the Detroit plant.

With such a slow production ramp so far—GM built only 371 Hummer EVs in the first six months of 2022—it's little wonder that the Hummer EV Pickup is breaking price record after record on the used market.

The latest one to set a record is a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup, which racked up a whopping $324,500 at Barrett-Jackson's 2022 Las Vegas Auction over the weekend despite being offered at no reserve.

That's almost three times the Edition 1's starting MSRP of $110,295 and significantly higher than the previous known record of $286,000 set by another Hummer EV Edition 1 truck at the Mecum Glendale auction in Arizona in March 2022.

Painted Interstellar White like all Edition 1 pickups, this particular example sold at the Barrett-Jackson event only had one previous owner who only put 48 miles (77 kilometers) on the odometer. It looks like this vehicle was bought to be flipped for profit, and what a profit it made: more than $210,000.

The new owner gets a fully-loaded, tri-motor super electric truck with around 1,000 horsepower, a 3-second 0-60 mph time in Watts to Freedom mode, and 350 miles of range from a giant 212-kWh battery pack.

Being an Edition 1 model, this GMC Hummer EV features all the bells and whistles such as a four-wheel-steering system with CrabWalk mode, adaptive air ride suspension system with Extract Mode, Multi-Pro tailgate, infinity roof with removable transparent sky panels, Super Cruise and much, much more.

As impressive as this sounds and as limited as the Edition 1 is at 1,200 units, would you pay $324,500 on a Hummer EV Pickup?