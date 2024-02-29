Just a few years ago, there were no electric pickup trucks on the market. Now, it's quickly becoming one of the most important segments in the world of cars with several models for truck buyers to choose from, and many more coming soon. Let's see how they stack up right now.

In today's post, we'll look at six pickup models—Chevrolet Silverado EV (with its GMC Sierra EV cousin), Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck. The upcoming all-electric Ram 1500 Ramcharger pickup will be added closer to its market launch.

The listed vehicles have about 50 main configurations, including different trims, battery sizes, ranges, powertrain setups, and wheels. We collected data related to pricing, driving range and other specs, to present what is available on the market and to create a foundation for further search and discussion.

Please note that not all manufacturers list all the data for all their models or versions, but the chart is as comprehensive as we could make it.

The charts and tables were last updated Feb. 29, 2024. It will be updated as the year goes on.



Ford F-150 Lightning Rivian R1T With Tailgate Pad And A Bike

Pricing

As of early 2024, after some price increases and changes in the $7,500 federal tax credit, the least expensive all-electric pickup is the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro with Standard Range (SR) battery. Its effective cost (MSRP plus destination fee and after federal tax credit), before any rebates or local incentives, is $49,590.

That's the price for the fleet-oriented version. The base consumer trim (XLT, with additional equipment) starts at $59,590. These trucks offer a basic EPA range of about 240 miles. You can see more detailed 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning pricing here. Note that the outgoing 2023 model year is offered with substantial discounts.

In the future, there is a chance that the Tesla Cybertruck RWD (the only rear-wheel drive truck on the list) will become the most affordable all-electric pickup, because its estimated price is $60,990 before the federal tax credit. However, this version is coming no earlier than in 2025; check out our overview of all Cybertrucks here.

The third least expensive model is the Rivian R1T, with the Dual-Motor (DM) powertrain and the smallest, Standard (Std) battery. Assuming the $3,750 federal tax credit, it should start effectively at $67,950. Our latest overview of Rivian models is available here.

The least expensive models with at least 300 miles of range are the Ford F-150 Lightning Flash with Extended Range (ER) battery at $68,090, good for 320 miles, and the Rivian R1T DM with Standard+ battery at $71,050 and 315 miles. However, the Chevrolet Silverado EV brings a lot more EPA range at only a slightly higher price point of $74,800 (393 miles in 3WT trim for fleets). You can see an overview of the first few versions of the Silverado EV here; we have something similar on the Sierra EV too.

Most of these start between $75,000-$110,000 (the effective cost after tax credit), while the more expensive ones go up to $140,000 without options. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is one of the most expensive pickups, but they are large and fancy vehicles that may not be considered direct competitors to the other trucks listed.

The most expensive one currently is the top-of-the-line Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast in Foundation Series limited edition trim, with the Range Extender (RE) battery option.

2024 U.S. Electric Pickup Comparison: Prices

Info and exceptions:

EV model is usually described as model year, brand, model name, version (battery or drive type), wheel size in inches, effective price (MSRP + DST and including federal tax credit), and EPA Combined range. Ford F-150 Lightning: SR—Standard battery, ER—Extended Range battery GMC Hummer EV Pickup: [xx]—number of battery modules (16, 20 or 24); AT—All-terrain tires, MT—Mud-Terrain tires Rivian R1T: Standard (Std), Standard+ (Std+), Large (Large), Max (Max) battery; DM—Dual-Motor, QM—Quad-Motor powertrain Tesla Cybertruck: FS—Foundation Series, AT—All-terrain 35-inch tires, RE—Range Extender (battery option)

Some numbers listed here are estimated or unofficial. Please check the manufacturer's website for confirmation.

The list includes EVs available on the U.S. market for which data were announced, some upcoming models and a few discontinued ones for reference.

Some destination charges also include additional fees, as in the case of Tesla.

The $7,500 federal tax credit rules have changed as of January 2024. We assume a $3,750 value for all Rivian EVs under the $80,000 price cap.

Battery capacity is usually the total amount, although some manufacturers (like Ford) report the usable value or do not state whether the value is net or total.

0-60 mph acceleration, especially for performance models, often with 1 ft rollout subtracted (the true 0-60 mph might be 0.1-0.2 second slower). The exact value might be different depending on the version and options.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT 18-in $72,905 +$1,895 N/A $74,800 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT 18-in $77,905 +$1,895 N/A $79,800 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST 24-in $105,000 +$1,895 N/A $106,895 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-in $54,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $49,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-in $64,995 +$2,095 $7,500 $59,590 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash ER 20-in $73,495 +$2,095 $7,500 $68,090 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-in $79,495 +$2,095 $7,500 $74,090 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-in $84,995 +$2,095 N/A $87,090 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Plat. Blk ER 22-in $92,995 +$2,095 N/A $95,090 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X [20] 22-in AT $104,650 +$2,295 N/A $106,945 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X [20] 18-in MT $114,645 +$2,295 N/A $116,940 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X [24] 22-in AT $114,645 +$2,295 N/A $116,940 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X [24] 18-in MT $124,640 +$2,295 N/A $126,935 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 2X [20] 22-in AT $96,550 +$2,295 N/A $98,845 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 2X [20] 18-in MT $106,545 +$2,295 N/A $108,840 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2) [16] 22-in AT 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 24-in $107,000 +$1,695 N/A $108,695 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 21-in $69,900 +$1,800 $3,750 $67,950 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 22-in $72,400 +$1,800 $3,750 $70,450 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $76,850 +$1,800 $3,750 $74,900 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $73,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $71,050 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $75,500 +$1,800 $3,750 $73,550 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in $81,850 +$1,800 N/A $83,650 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 21-in $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $76,050 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 22-in $80,500 +$1,800 N/A $82,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $82,500 +$1,800 N/A $84,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 21-in $79,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $77,050 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 22-in $81,500 +$1,800 N/A $83,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $87,850 +$1,800 N/A $89,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 21-in $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 22-in $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in $92,850 +$1,800 N/A $94,650 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 21-in $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 22-in $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in $97,850 +$1,800 N/A $99,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 21-in $94,000 +$1,800 N/A $95,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 22-in $96,500 +$1,800 N/A $98,300 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) AT 20-in $90,850 +$1,800 N/A $92,650 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 21-in $87,000 +$1,800 N/A $88,800 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 22-in $89,500 +$1,800 N/A $91,300 2025 Tesla Cybertruck RWD $60,990* N/A $60,990 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD 20-in $79,990* +$2,245 N/A $82,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD AT $79,990* +$2,245 N/A $82,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (RE) 20-in $95,990* +$2,245 N/A $98,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (FS) AT $99,990* +$2,245 N/A $102,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (RE, FS) AT $115,990* +$2,245 N/A $118,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast 20-in $99,990* +$2,245 N/A $102,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast AT $99,990* +$2,245 N/A $102,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (RE) 20-in $115,990* +$2,245 N/A $118,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (FS) AT $119,990* +$2,245 N/A $122,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (RE, FS) AT $135,990* +$2,245 N/A $138,235

*estimated prices according to the manufacturer; Tesla adds a destination fee of $1,995 and an order of $250 for a total of $2,245; We assume a $3,750 value for all Rivian EVs under the $80,000 price cap.

EPA Range

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck Tesla Cybertruck

The currently available all-electric pickups have an official EPA Combined driving range (or estimated by the manufacturers) between 240 and 470 miles. It seems that about 250 miles is the basic level, while the manufacturers targets 300-400 miles for their mainstream trims/versions. The top versions are expected to get well over 400 miles of range.

In the case of the Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT, it's believed that its 24 battery modules, store more than 200 kilowatt-hour of energy to achieve the EPA range of 450 miles. The manufacturer does not reveal the capacity.

Similarly, in the case of the Tesla Cybertruck AWD/Cyberbeast, the battery capacity is estimated at some 123 kWh (about 170 kWh with an optional RE battery). In the best-case scenario, it should translate into up to 340 miles of range (470 miles of range for RE).

A lot of EPA range data for the 2024 model year's pickups are not yet available, and most of the numbers come from the manufacturers.

2024 U.S. Electric Pickup Comparison: EPA Range

Model Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT 18-in 393 mi 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT 18-in 450 mi 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST 24-in 400 mi* 4.5* 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SR 18-in 98* 240 mi* 4.1 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT SR 18-in 98* 240 mi* 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash ER 20-in 131* 320 mi* 4.0 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat ER 20-in 131* 320 mi* 4.0 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum ER 22-in 131* 300 mi* 4.0 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Blk ER 22-in 131* 300 mi* 4.0 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X 20BM 22-in AT 314 mi 3.5* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X 20BM 18-in MT 298 mi 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X 24BM 22-in AT 381 mi* 3.0* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X 24BM 18-in MT 359 mi* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 2X 20BM 22-in AT 311 mi* 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 2X 20BM 18-in MT 2024 GMC Hummer EV Pickup (2) 16BM 22-in AT 250 mi* 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 24-in 400 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 21-in 106 270 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std) 22-in 106 255 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in 121 280 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 21-in 121 315 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Std+) 22-in 121 300 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) AT 20-in 121 280 mi* 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 21-in 121 315 mi* 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Std+) 22-in 121 300 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in 135 307 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 21-in 135 352 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Large) 22-in 135 341 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) AT 20-in 135 307 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 21-in 135 352 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Large) 22-in 135 341 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in 149 355 mi* 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 21-in 149 410 mi* 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD (Max) 22-in 149 380 mi* 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) AT 20-in 149 355 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 21-in 149 410 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM AWD (Max) 22-in 149 380 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) AT 20-in 135 274 mi* 3.0 125 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 21-in 135 328 mi 3.0 125 2023 Rivian R1T QM AWD (Large) 22-in 135 303 mi 3.0 125 2025 Tesla Cybertruck RWD 250 mi* 6.5 112 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD 20-in 340 mi* 4.1 112 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD AT 318 mi* 4.1 112 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (RE) 20-in 470 mi* 4.1 112 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (FS) AT 318 mi* 4.1 112 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (RE, FS) AT 470 mi* 4.1 112 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast 20-in 320 mi* 2.6* 130 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast AT 301 mi* 2.6* 130 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (RE) 20-in 440 mi* 2.6* 130 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (FS) AT 301 mi* 2.6* 130 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (RE, FS) AT 440 mi* 2.6* 130

*Estimated/rough values; net battery capacity of Ford EVs; range according to the manufacturer; acceleration with 1 ft rollout subtracted or estimated



Towing, Hauling and Frunk

Towing is an important element of pickup truck capabilities. Our advice is to take 50% of EPA range as a base range estimate for towing (it might be even less than that with large and heavy trailers and in unfavorable conditions).

The Chevrolet Silverado EV 4WT can tow up to about 10,000 lbs, while the maximum available payload is 1,400 lbs. In the case of the 3WT (with a lighter battery), both numbers are higher—respectively 12,500 lbs and 1,750 lbs. The heavier RST version can take 1,300 lbs and tow up to 10,000 lbs.

The GMC Sierra EV (its Ultium-based cousin) has similar numbers: payload and towing are estimated at 1,300 lbs and 9,500 lbs. The exact number will vary depending on the vehicle configuration (especially battery pack).

The Ford F-150 Lightning can tow up to 10,000 lbs, but only some trims with ER battery. In the case of the base trims and SR battery, towing is up to 7,700 lbs. Payload varies from 1,500-1,800 (ER) to 2,000 lbs (SR).

Rivian R1T can tow up to 11,000 lbs (4,990 kg), while the max payload rating is 1,764 lbs. The exact value depends on the vehicle configuration.

The Tesla Cybertruck's general payload and towing ratings are 2,500 lbs and 11,000 lbs, respectively. The exact numbers might vary depending on a particular configuration (Cyberbeast's payload is lower at up to 2,270 lbs). The upcoming RWD version will be able to tow up to 7,500 lbs (the worst numbers).

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup can tow up to 8,500-12,000 lbs, depending on the configuration. Its payload is up to 1,300 lbs (at least in the case of the 3X configuration).

Front trunk or simply frunk is an important feature of all-electric pickups, which do not have an internal combustion engine under the hood. All the pickups available today have a frunk. It's worth noting its opening, capacity as well as other things like lightning and outlets for power export.

2022 Rivian R1T frunk with hood up 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck eTrunk Tesla Cybertruck frunk

Acceleration

Additionally, as a small bonus, below we attached also a comparison of 0-60 miles per hour acceleration times, according to manufacturers.

We know that this type of vehicle is not a sports car, but this comparison gives us an idea of which versions of particular models and to what degree are performance-oriented.

There is the Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast at the top, powered by three electric motors (one in the front, and two in the rear) ready to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. The we can see the quad-motor Rivian R1T and tri-motor GMC Hummer EV Pickup (3X) with 0-60 mph in 3 seconds.

Please take into account that some values have a 1 ft rollout subtracted (especially the performance versions and sub 4-second results).

