Yesterday, Rivian announced new entry-level R1S and R1T models with a Standard battery pack, as well as an all-new Standard+ battery pack option.

The Standard battery has a capacity of 106 kilowatt-hour (compared to 105 kWh initially expected), while the Standard+ battery has 121 kWh. Let's recall that the Large pack is 135 kWh, while the Max battery is 149 kWh. The difference between the four batteries is about 14 kWh (15 kWh between Standard and Standard+).

Rivian also offers three powertrain options: Dual-Motor (DM) for all battery types, Performance Dual-Motor (Perf. DM) for Standard+, Large and Max batteries, and Quad-Motor (QM) compatible only with the Large battery. There are no changes on that side.

When combined with a few wheel options, we end up with 23 R1S and 23 R1T configurations with different ranges and prices.

Rivian says that the Standard (106 kWh) battery will return up to 270 miles of range (default 21-inch wheels). The Standard+ (121 kWh) battery is expected to return up to 315 miles of range (default 21-inch wheels). The difference between the two is 45 miles or 16.7% for a cost of $3,100 to switch from Standard to Standard+.

These are estimated values and they vary depending on the wheels: 22-inch wheels or 20-inch wheels with all-terrain (AT) tires reduce range.

The Large battery offers up to 352 miles of range (both R1S and R1T), while the Max battery can go up to 400 miles (R1S) or 410 miles (R1T). All the numbers are valid for the DM powertrain (QM reduces range).

Below are all of the Rivian R1S and Rivian R1T configurations:

Rivian R1S and Rivian R1T range comparison

(sec) 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std) 21-in AWD 106 270 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std) 22-in AWD 106 255 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) AT 20-in AWD 121 280 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) 21-in AWD 121 315 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) 22-in AWD 121 300 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) AT 20-in AWD 121 280 mi* 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) 21-in AWD 121 315 mi* 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) 22-in AWD 121 300 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 307 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) 21-in AWD 135 352 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) 22-in AWD 135 341 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 307 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) 21-in AWD 135 352 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) 22-in AWD 135 341 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) AT 20-in AWD 149 355 mi* 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) 21-in AWD 149 400 mi* 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) 22-in AWD 149 380 mi* 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) AT 20-in AWD 149 355 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) 21-in AWD 149 400 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) 22-in AWD 149 380 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 274 mi 3.0* 2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) 21-in AWD 135 321 mi 3.0* 2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) 22-in AWD 135 303 mi 3.0* 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std) 21-in AWD 106 270 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std) 22-in AWD 106 255 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) AT 20-in AWD 121 280 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) 21-in AWD 121 315 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) 22-in AWD 121 300 mi* 4.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) AT 20-in AWD 121 280 mi* 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) 21-in AWD 121 315 mi* 3.5* 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) 22-in AWD 121 300 mi* 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 307 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) 21-in AWD 135 352 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) 22-in AWD 135 341 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 307 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) 21-in AWD 135 352 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) 22-in AWD 135 341 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) AT 20-in AWD 149 355 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) 21-in AWD 149 410 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) 22-in AWD 149 380 mi 4.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) AT 20-in AWD 149 355 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) 21-in AWD 149 410 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) 22-in AWD 149 380 mi 3.5* 2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) AT 20-in AWD 135 274 mi* 3.0 2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) 21-in AWD 135 328 mi 3.0 2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) 22-in AWD 135 303 mi 3.0

* EPA Combined range according to Rivian, estimated/rough battery capacity and acceleration values



The final pricing of the Standard battery versions is lower than previously anticipated. The Rivian R1S DM Standard starts at an MSRP of $74,900 (compared to $78,000 previously indicated). The Rivian R1T DM Standard starts at an MSRP of $69,900 (compared to $73,000 previously indicated).

The difference between the initial and current price is $3,100, exactly matching the Standard+ battery option cost.

All Rivian EVs with an MSRP of under $80,000 potentially will qualify for the $3,750 federal tax credit if purchasing (the official list of qualified models currently includes only Large and Max battery versions). Meanwhile, when leasing, the incentive goes up to $7,500 because leasing does not have battery-related requirements.

Here is Rivian's response regarding the federal tax credit for the new Standard/Standard+ battery packs:

The base Rivian EV prices (without DST and any incentives) vary between $69,900 and $102,600.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std) 21-in $74,900 +$1,800 $3,750* $72,950 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std) 22-in $77,400 +$1,800 $3,750* $75,450 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) AT 20-in $81,600 +$1,800 N/A $83,400 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) 21-in $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750* $76,050 2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) 22-in $80,500 +$1,800 N/A $82,300 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) AT 20-in $86,600 +$1,800 N/A $88,400 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) 21-in $83,000 +$1,800 N/A $84,800 2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) 22-in $85,500 +$1,800 N/A $87,300 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) AT 20-in $87,600 +$1,800 N/A $89,400 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) 21-in $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) 22-in $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) AT 20-in $92,600 +$1,800 N/A $94,400 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) 21-in $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) 22-in $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) AT 20-in $97,600 +$1,800 N/A $99,400 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) 21-in $94,000 +$1,800 N/A $95,800 2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) 22-in $96,500 +$1,800 N/A $98,300 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) AT 20-in $102,600 +$1,800 N/A $104,400 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) 21-in $99,000 +$1,800 N/A $100,800 2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) 22-in $101,500 +$1,800 N/A $103,300 2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) AT 20-in $95,600 +$1,800 N/A $97,400 2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) 21-in $92,000 +$1,800 N/A $93,800 2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) 22-in $94,500 +$1,800 N/A $96,300 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std) 21-in $69,900 +$1,800 $3,750* $67,950 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std) 22-in $72,400 +$1,800 $3,750* $70,450 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) AT 20-in $76,850 +$1,800 $3,750* $74,900 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) 21-in $73,000 +$1,800 $3,750* $71,050 2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) 22-in $75,500 +$1,800 $3,750* $73,550 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) AT 20-in $81,850 +$1,800 N/A $83,650 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) 21-in $78,000 +$1,800 $3,750* $76,050 2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) 22-in $80,500 +$1,800 N/A $82,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) AT 20-in $82,500 +$1,800 N/A $84,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) 21-in $79,000 +$1,800 $3,750 $77,050 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) 22-in $81,500 +$1,800 N/A $83,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) AT 20-in $87,850 +$1,800 N/A $89,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) 21-in $84,000 +$1,800 N/A $85,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) 22-in $86,500 +$1,800 N/A $88,300 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) AT 20-in $92,850 +$1,800 N/A $94,650 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) 21-in $89,000 +$1,800 N/A $90,800 2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) 22-in $91,500 +$1,800 N/A $93,300 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) AT 20-in $97,850 +$1,800 N/A $99,650 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) 21-in $94,000 +$1,800 N/A $95,800 2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) 22-in $96,500 +$1,800 N/A $98,300 2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) AT 20-in $90,850 +$1,800 N/A $92,650 2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) 21-in $87,000 +$1,800 N/A $88,800 2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) 22-in $89,500 +$1,800 N/A $91,300

