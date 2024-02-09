Yesterday, Rivian announced new entry-level R1S and R1T models with a Standard battery pack, as well as an all-new Standard+ battery pack option.
The Standard battery has a capacity of 106 kilowatt-hour (compared to 105 kWh initially expected), while the Standard+ battery has 121 kWh. Let's recall that the Large pack is 135 kWh, while the Max battery is 149 kWh. The difference between the four batteries is about 14 kWh (15 kWh between Standard and Standard+).
Rivian also offers three powertrain options: Dual-Motor (DM) for all battery types, Performance Dual-Motor (Perf. DM) for Standard+, Large and Max batteries, and Quad-Motor (QM) compatible only with the Large battery. There are no changes on that side.
When combined with a few wheel options, we end up with 23 R1S and 23 R1T configurations with different ranges and prices.
Range
Rivian says that the Standard (106 kWh) battery will return up to 270 miles of range (default 21-inch wheels). The Standard+ (121 kWh) battery is expected to return up to 315 miles of range (default 21-inch wheels). The difference between the two is 45 miles or 16.7% for a cost of $3,100 to switch from Standard to Standard+.
These are estimated values and they vary depending on the wheels: 22-inch wheels or 20-inch wheels with all-terrain (AT) tires reduce range.
The Large battery offers up to 352 miles of range (both R1S and R1T), while the Max battery can go up to 400 miles (R1S) or 410 miles (R1T). All the numbers are valid for the DM powertrain (QM reduces range).
Below are all of the Rivian R1S and Rivian R1T configurations:
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std) 21-in
|AWD
|106
|270 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std) 22-in
|AWD
|106
|255 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) AT 20-in
|AWD
|121
|280 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) 21-in
|AWD
|121
|315 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) 22-in
|AWD
|121
|300 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) AT 20-in
|AWD
|121
|280 mi*
|3.5*
|2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) 21-in
|AWD
|121
|315 mi*
|3.5*
|2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) 22-in
|AWD
|121
|300 mi*
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) AT 20-in
|AWD
|135
|307 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) 21-in
|AWD
|135
|352 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) 22-in
|AWD
|135
|341 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) AT 20-in
|AWD
|135
|307 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) 21-in
|AWD
|135
|352 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) 22-in
|AWD
|135
|341 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) AT 20-in
|AWD
|149
|355 mi*
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) 21-in
|AWD
|149
|400 mi*
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) 22-in
|AWD
|149
|380 mi*
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) AT 20-in
|AWD
|149
|355 mi*
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) 21-in
|AWD
|149
|400 mi*
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) 22-in
|AWD
|149
|380 mi*
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) AT 20-in
|AWD
|135
|274 mi
|3.0*
|2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) 21-in
|AWD
|135
|321 mi
|3.0*
|2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) 22-in
|AWD
|135
|303 mi
|3.0*
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std) 21-in
|AWD
|106
|270 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std) 22-in
|AWD
|106
|255 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) AT 20-in
|AWD
|121
|280 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) 21-in
|AWD
|121
|315 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) 22-in
|AWD
|121
|300 mi*
|4.5*
|2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) AT 20-in
|AWD
|121
|280 mi*
|3.5*
|2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) 21-in
|AWD
|121
|315 mi*
|3.5*
|2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) 22-in
|AWD
|121
|300 mi*
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) AT 20-in
|AWD
|135
|307 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) 21-in
|AWD
|135
|352 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) 22-in
|AWD
|135
|341 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) AT 20-in
|AWD
|135
|307 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) 21-in
|AWD
|135
|352 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) 22-in
|AWD
|135
|341 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) AT 20-in
|AWD
|149
|355 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) 21-in
|AWD
|149
|410 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) 22-in
|AWD
|149
|380 mi
|4.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) AT 20-in
|AWD
|149
|355 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) 21-in
|AWD
|149
|410 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) 22-in
|AWD
|149
|380 mi
|3.5*
|2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) AT 20-in
|AWD
|135
|274 mi*
|3.0
|2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) 21-in
|AWD
|135
|328 mi
|3.0
|2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) 22-in
|AWD
|135
|303 mi
|3.0
* EPA Combined range according to Rivian, estimated/rough battery capacity and acceleration values
Pricing
The final pricing of the Standard battery versions is lower than previously anticipated. The Rivian R1S DM Standard starts at an MSRP of $74,900 (compared to $78,000 previously indicated). The Rivian R1T DM Standard starts at an MSRP of $69,900 (compared to $73,000 previously indicated).
The difference between the initial and current price is $3,100, exactly matching the Standard+ battery option cost.
All Rivian EVs with an MSRP of under $80,000 potentially will qualify for the $3,750 federal tax credit if purchasing (the official list of qualified models currently includes only Large and Max battery versions). Meanwhile, when leasing, the incentive goes up to $7,500 because leasing does not have battery-related requirements.
Here is Rivian's response regarding the federal tax credit for the new Standard/Standard+ battery packs:
The base Rivian EV prices (without DST and any incentives) vary between $69,900 and $102,600.
Prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std) 21-in
|$74,900
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$72,950
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std) 22-in
|$77,400
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$75,450
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) AT 20-in
|$81,600
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$83,400
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) 21-in
|$78,000
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$76,050
|2024 Rivian R1S DM (Std+) 22-in
|$80,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$82,300
|2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) AT 20-in
|$86,600
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$88,400
|2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) 21-in
|$83,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$84,800
|2024 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Std+) 22-in
|$85,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$87,300
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) AT 20-in
|$87,600
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$89,400
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) 21-in
|$84,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$85,800
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Large) 22-in
|$86,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$88,300
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) AT 20-in
|$92,600
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$94,400
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) 21-in
|$89,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$90,800
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Large) 22-in
|$91,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$93,300
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) AT 20-in
|$97,600
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$99,400
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) 21-in
|$94,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$95,800
|2023 Rivian R1S DM (Max) 22-in
|$96,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$98,300
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) AT 20-in
|$102,600
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$104,400
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) 21-in
|$99,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$100,800
|2023 Rivian R1S Perf. DM (Max) 22-in
|$101,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$103,300
|2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) AT 20-in
|$95,600
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$97,400
|2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) 21-in
|$92,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$93,800
|2023 Rivian R1S QM (Large) 22-in
|$94,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$96,300
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std) 21-in
|$69,900
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$67,950
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std) 22-in
|$72,400
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$70,450
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) AT 20-in
|$76,850
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$74,900
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) 21-in
|$73,000
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$71,050
|2024 Rivian R1T DM (Std+) 22-in
|$75,500
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$73,550
|2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) AT 20-in
|$81,850
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$83,650
|2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) 21-in
|$78,000
|+$1,800
|$3,750*
|$76,050
|2024 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Std+) 22-in
|$80,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$82,300
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) AT 20-in
|$82,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$84,300
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) 21-in
|$79,000
|+$1,800
|$3,750
|$77,050
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Large) 22-in
|$81,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$83,300
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) AT 20-in
|$87,850
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$89,650
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) 21-in
|$84,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$85,800
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Large) 22-in
|$86,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$88,300
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) AT 20-in
|$92,850
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$94,650
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) 21-in
|$89,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$90,800
|2023 Rivian R1T DM (Max) 22-in
|$91,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$93,300
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) AT 20-in
|$97,850
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$99,650
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) 21-in
|$94,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$95,800
|2023 Rivian R1T Perf. DM (Max) 22-in
|$96,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$98,300
|2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) AT 20-in
|$90,850
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$92,650
|2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) 21-in
|$87,000
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$88,800
|2023 Rivian R1T QM (Large) 22-in
|$89,500
|+$1,800
|N/A
|$91,300
Info and exceptions:
- Some numbers listed here are estimated or unofficial. Please check the manufacturer's website for confirmation.
- The $7,500 federal tax credit rules have changed as of January 2024. We assume $3,750 value for all Rivian EVs under the $80,000 price cap
- Battery capacity according to the manufacturer
- rough 0-60 mph acceleration times