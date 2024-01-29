The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck was launched in the U.S. on November 30, 2023, after a four-year wait. There are a few configurations available now, but Tesla says more are coming in the next couple of years.

The three main powertrain options for the Tesla Cybertruck are rear-wheel drive (RWD), dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD), and tri-motor Cyberbeast (also AWD).

The RWD is an entry-level version with the smallest battery and range. It's expected to enter the market in 2025. Currently, Tesla offers the AWD and Cyberbeast versions, which later this year will get a special additional "Range Extender" battery option.

Initially, buyers can order the Foundation Series (FS) of the Tesla Cybertruck, which is fully equipped and $20,000 more expensive than the standard version. It's worth noting, however, that Tesla has not made all of the data we usually report available for the Cybertruck. Below you'll find the best information available now.

Pricing

When Tesla announced the Cybertruck back in 2019, it promised that the flagship version would offer 500 miles of range for $69,900. The base model was supposed to start at $39,900.

Final pricing is quite different. The entry-level Tesla Cybertruck RWD is estimated to start at $60,990 (plus obligatory fees) when it enters the market in 2025.

The Tesla Cybertruck AWD starts at $79,990 (Tesla describes the prices on its website as estimated). We believe that it's the same regardless of wheels/tires (20-inch wheels with all-season tires or 20-inch wheels with 35-inch all-terrain tires). The more powerful Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast starts at $99,990.

The limited Foundation Series (FS) of the Cybertruck is fully equipped and costs $20,000 more than the standard AWD and Cyberbeast. That's $99,990 and $119,990, respectively. Initially, the FS versions are equipped only with 35-inch all-terrain (AT) tires, which means a slightly lower range.

On top of that comes the $1,995 destination charge and $250 order fee for a total of $2,245 of additional obligatory costs. We assume that this amount is the same for all versions (although we saw it only on the FS configurator).

In late 2024, Tesla intends to offer a Range Extender (RE) option for the AWD and Cyberbeast vehicles. It's a large auxiliary battery that should provide up to 130 miles of extra range. This option will cost $16,000, according to the FS configurator shown in the Whole Mars Catalog's video. The option will require installation at a Tesla service center.

The top configuration of the Tesla Cybertruck (FS Cyberbeast with RE) will cost $138,235 (Cyberbeast).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Tesla Cybertruck RWD $60,990 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD $79,990 +$2,245 N/A $82,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (AT) $79,990 +$2,245 N/A $82,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (RE) $95,990 +$2,245 N/A $98,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (AT, FS) $99,990 +$2,245 N/A $102,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (AT, RE,FS) $115,990 +$2,245 N/A $118,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast $99,990 +$2,245 N/A $102,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (AT) $99,990 +$2,245 N/A $102,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (RE) $115,990 +$2,245 N/A $118,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, (AT, FS) $119,990 +$2,245 N/A $122,235 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast, (AT, RE,FS) $135,990 +$2,245 N/A $138,235

* estimated prices according to the manufacturer; Tesla adds a destination fee of $1,995 and an order of $250 for a total of $2,245.

** FS—Foundation Series, AT—All-terrain 35-inch tires, RE—Range Extender (battery option)

The Tesla Cybertruck was initially reported to qualify for the $7500 federal tax credit for EVs (AWD and Cyberbeast versions). However, the tax credit only applies to trucks and SUVs with a base price of under $80,000. In the long-term that should make the AWD and RWD Cybertruck eligible, but the current models are all Founders Series trucks with higher base prices, making them ineligible for federal tax credits.

Powertrain

The entry-level Tesla Cybertruck RWD will be equipped with a single electric motor. Tesla says it should go from 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds and offer a top speed of 112 mph.

The AWD version is equipped with two electric motors (one per axle), which results in more power (600 hp) and better acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

The top-of-the-line Cyberbeast has three electric motors (two asynchronous induction motors in the rear, one motor in the front) for a total system output of up to 845 hp. According to Tesla, 0-60 mph acceleration will take just 2.6 seconds (although, in this case, the result has a one-foot rollout subtracted). The top speed of the Cyberbeast is also higher, at 130 mph.

The exact numbers might vary, depending on the vehicle configurations (wheels/tires and standard equipment/weight).

Batteries and Range

Tesla does not list the battery capacity of the Cybertruck. What we do know is that the RWD has a smaller battery than the AWD and Cyberbeast.

The AWD and Cyberbeast also will have an additional battery option Range Extender (RE), installed separately in the truck bed (taking about a third of the space, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk) at a Tesla service center.

The Tesla Cybertruck's main battery pack is a structural one, consisting of Tesla's in-house developed and produced 4680-type cylindrical battery cells.

It's an 800-volt class system, with four 200-volt batteries. It has a switching capability to series/parallel configurations (400/800-volt). According to the Tesla Cybertruck's manual (see at 27:35), the battery's nominal voltage is roughly 700 volts DC.

The low-voltage system is 48 volts (instead of the typical 12 volts), using a lithium-ion 4 Ah/48V battery (instead of a lead-acid). Tesla made the 48-volt system specs available to other manufacturers.

Troy Teslike on Twitter estimated the Tesla Cybertruck (AWD and Cyberbeast)'s main traction battery has a capacity of about 123 kilowatt-hours using EPA data:

On its website, Tesla says that the AWD version has an energy consumption of 42.9 kWh per 100 miles (or 429 Wh per mile). Considering the range of up to 340 miles, the capacity would be 145.86 kWh, probably including charging losses.

The Range Extender (RE) increases the range by roughly 38%, so we can guess that its capacity would be then up to about 47 kWh for a total of about 170 kWh.

Tesla Cybertruck Range Extender (RE)

The EPA Combined driving range of the Tesla Cybertruck is not yet listed on the EPA website, while Tesla estimates 250 miles for the RWD version, 340 miles for the AWD version (318 miles with all-terrain tires), and 320 miles for the Cyberbeast version (301 miles with all-terrain tires).

The AT tires cut 22 miles or 6.5% of the driving range of the AWD version and 19 miles or 5.9% of the Cyberbeast version.

The estimated numbers for the Range Extender are 470 miles (AWD) or 440 miles (Cyberbeast). We assume that it's with the 20-inch wheels with all-season tires, rather than the 20-inch with all-terrain tires (35-inch). In the chart below we've listed the drive type, claimed range figure, 0-60 time, and top speed of all variants where that data is available:

Basic specs

Model Drive Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2025 Tesla Cybertruck RWD RWD 250 mi* 6.5 112 mph 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD AWD 340 mi* 4.1 112 mph 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (AT)

AWD 318 mi* 4.1 112 mph 2024 Tesla Cybertruck AWD (RE) AWD 470 mi* 4.1 112 mph 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast AWD 320 mi* 2.6* 130 mph 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (AT) AWD 301 mi* 2.6* 130 mph 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast (RE) AWD 440 mi* 2.6* 130 mph

* estimated values according to the manufacturer; acceleration with rollout subtracted



** FS—Foundation Series, AT—All-terrain 35-inch tires, RE—Range Extender (battery option)

Let's note that the $16,000 range extender increases the range by up to about 120-130 miles, but you're left with a smaller bed and less payload capacity.

Charging and Power Export

Tesla says on its website that the Tesla Cybertruck AWD and Cyberbeast can Supercharge at up to 250 kilowatts. The AWD can replenish up to 136 miles of the driving range in 15 minutes, while the Cyberbeast is up to 128 miles in 15 minutes. There is no info about the RWD version. In a charging test run by Our Cyber Life, a Cybertruck reached a peak charging speed of 255 kW.

There is no info about the onboard charger for the Tesla Cybertruck on the product's main website. However, we believe that it's at least 11.5 kW, like in the case of Tesla's cars.

The Cybertruck is offered also with a special Powersharing power export feature. There are four 120-volt outlets (two in the cabin and two in the bed, up to 20 amps) and one 240-volt outlet (in the bed, up to 40A), which together can deliver u to 9.6 kilowatts of power.

Additionally, the vehicle can power a home during an outage (at up to 11.5 kW). The base installation requires a Tesla Gateway 3V and Universal Wall Connector.

Hauling and Towing

The Tesla Cybertruck's general payload and towing rating are 2,500 lbs and 11,000 lbs, respectively. The exact numbers might vary depending on a particular configuration. The upcoming RWD version will be able to tow up to 7,500 lbs.

One of the first tests of towing 11,000 lbs in cold weather conditions revealed that the range of the Tesla Cybertruck AWD might be as low as 100 miles (less than a quarter of the nominal value). Very often we see that all-electric vehicles lose over half of their range when towing heavy loads.

According to Tesla's website, the AWD version weighs 6,603 lbs, while the Cyberbeast is slightly heavier at 6,843 lbs. Cargo capacity is estimated at 120.9 cubic feet. The bed is 6 feet long.

According to Tesla Cybertruck's on-board manual (see at 27:07), the weight ratings are as follows. Please note that with the all-season tires, the payload is lower than the max rating, at 2,200 lbs (AWD) and 2,000 lbs (Cyberbeast):

Main dimensions:

Length: 223.7 in

Width: 86.6 in (side mirrors folded), 95 inches (extended mirrors)

Height: 70.5 in

Bed length: 6 ft

Bed width: 4 ft

Cargo: 120.9 cubic feet

Suspension: Adaptive air suspension with 12 in of travel

Ground clearance: 17.44 in in Extract Mode

