California-based electric vehicle start-up Rivian has introduced two new entry-level battery and range options for its R1T truck and the R1S SUV. The new options are called Standard and Standard+.

The new Standard range option, available only with the dual-motor variants, will deliver a Rivian-estimated 270-mile range from a 106-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The Standard+ pack will deliver an estimated 315 miles of range from a 121 kWh battery pack.

The latter can be had with both the dual-motor and performance variants. The Standard+ option wasn't available on the configurator at the time of publication.

Get Fully Charged Rivian brings more battery options to the R1T and R1S Rivian R1T and R1S have earned a reputation for being premium, quirky, and incredibly fun-to-drive EVs. But they're both expensive. With the new battery options, the entry point to Rivian EVs is now slightly lower, that is until the R2 model enters production.

The automaker previously offered two battery and range options, the Large pack with 135 kWh of total battery capacity, and the recently launched Max pack with 149 kWh of total capacity. The former delivers an EPA-estimated range of 352 miles on the R1T and the R1S, while the latter delivers 410 miles on the R1T and 400 miles on the R1S—for the dual motor configuration.

The new range options lower the entry point to Rivian vehicles. Both the entry-level R1T and R1S now get a price decline of about $3,100. Moreover, Rivian said some customers might qualify for a partial federal tax credit of $3,750.

Here are the prices for the new variants:

R1T Dual Motor Standard: $69,900

R1T Dual Standard+: $73,000

R1T Performance Dual Standard+: $78,000

R1S Dual Standard: $74,900;

R1S Dual Standard+: $78,000

R1S Performance Dual Standard+: $83,000

Rivian will reveal its first R2-platform-based crossover on March 7, which should lower the entry point to Rivian EVs considerably. Until then buyers have the new entry-level R1 models to choose from.