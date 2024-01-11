The all-electric Rivian R1T pickup recently received a new Max Pack battery option (149 kilowatt-hours of total capacity), joining the initial Large Pack (about 135 kWh). However, the range increase turned out to be relatively small, especially considering the $10,000 price difference.

The Out of Spec Reviews team recently had an opportunity to range test two basically brand new Rivian R1Ts—one with the Max Pack (the blue one) and one with the Large Pack (the silver one)—in a side-by-side range test at a mostly constant 70 mph speed in slightly cold weather conditions.

Get Fully Charged Rivian R1T is a pioneer The Rivian R1T is one of the first modern, all-electric pickups on the market. It was initially launched with a 135-kWh battery and 300+ miles of range. In 2023, Rivian introduced the Max Pack option, but with a lower capacity than initially anticipated (149 kWh instead of up to 180 kWh).

According to the specs, the Rivian R1T Dual-Motor (default 21-inch wheels) has an EPA Combined range of 352 miles when equipped with the Large Pack. The Max Pack increases the battery capacity by about 10%, which is promised to increase the EPA range by 52 miles (or 16.5%) to 410 miles.

In the Out of Spec Reviews test, the results are lower due to less-than-optimum weather conditions, but the key thing to focus on is the difference between the two versions.

According to the video, the Rivian R1T Large Pack was able to cover 308.3 miles (0 miles / 0% state-of-charge) using some 128.2 kWh of energy or 2.41 mi/kWh (display info). The vehicle then consumed a few more kWh in the parking lot (full discharge to turtle mode when stationary), for a total of 132.1 kWh, which translated into a potential range of 317.2 miles from 100% to full discharge (after subtracting some estimated energy for auxiliary purposes).

Meanwhile, the Max Pack version covered 337.5 miles (at 2.38 mi/kWh, using 141 kWh of energy). After that, it was still able to deliver 2.3 kWh for a total of 143.3 kWh for a potential range of 339.5 miles (from 100% to full discharge).

It means that the real-world difference between the two amounted to roughly 11 kWh, 22.3 miles (or 7%), which appears disappointing, especially considering the $10,000 added cost of the Max Pack (some $448 per mile of added potential range in the test conditions). The energy consumption of the two versions was very similar.

This is just one data point, but it indicates that the difference between the two versions is small. It's worth noting that Rivian initially hinted at a larger 180 kWh Max Pack (which didn't happen), which would probably be much more capable.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Max Pack, 21-inch

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2023 Rivian R1T DM AWD, Large Pack, 21-inch

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 149 kWh 10.4% 135 kWh EPA Range Combined 410 mi 16.5% 352 mi Specs 0-60 mph est. 4.5 s 0% est. 4.5 s Peak power 397 kW 0% 397 kW Prices MSRP $89,000 12.7% $79,000 Dest. Charge +$1,800 +$1,800 Tax Credit N/A $3,750 Effective Price $90,800 17.8% $77,050

* federal tax credit of up to $7,500 might be available for both versions through leasing