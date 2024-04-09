General Motors axed the introduction of the cheapest GMC Hummer EV trim level known as the EV2, according to unnamed sources within the company quoted by GM Authority.

The GMC Hummer EV2 was announced in 2021 with a starting price of $79,995 (excluding the $2,295 destination charge) but it never made it into production. It was supposed to go on sale this spring as the cheapest version of the not-so-cheap EV, but it seems like GM’s plans have changed.

Get Fully Charged No more cheap-ish Hummer EV for you! The GMC Hummer EV has never been affordable. Now though, with the reported axing of the most affordable EV2 trim, it will likely never go under the $80,000 mark. So start saving if you want one.

Just like for the 2024 model year, the 2025 GMC Hummer EV won’t have an EV2 trim level, according to GM Authority. Instead, the entry-level variant will continue to be the EV2X which starts at $98,845 (including destination charge) for both the SUV and pickup body styles.

The EV2 was touted as having a 250-mile estimated range and the same dual-motor powertrain as the EV2X, but with a smaller battery and a shorter standard equipment list. It was also the only Hummer EV version with a 400-volt pack, whereas the currently available trims come with an 800V power source (which is actually a split 400V system.)

Theoretically, the GMC Hummer EV2 would have been the only version that could have benefitted from the $7,500 tax credit when purchasing because it was the only one that had an MSRP below the $80,000 limit imposed by the IRA. If GM kept the original estimate in place, that is.

We reached out to GMC for an official comment and got the following reply: "We have nothing to announce at this time."

Currently, the longest-range electric Hummer is the EV3X trim with the 24-module battery pack and 22-inch all-terrain wheels, which can travel up to 381 miles on a full charge, according to GMC. This particular version starts at $116,940 but there are versions of the Hummer EV that can be had with a smaller, 20-module battery pack.

These have shorter driving ranges but are also cheaper, with prices starting at $98,845 for the EV2X with the 20-module pack which enables a range of 303 miles for the SUV and 311 miles for the pickup. Meanwhile, the Hummer EV pickup EV3X Omega Edition goes for $150,295.