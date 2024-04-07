Most of the excitement about the current state of the EV industry focuses on the latest high-volume models from the world's largest manufacturers. But we must not forget the humble, 6-figure luxury vehicles that paved the way for where we are today.

The automotive team at Rerev has put together a list of the top luxury electric vehicles based on popularity. This ranking was determined using keyword searches from Google Keyword Planner as well as their range, power and features.

Lucid Air

The 2024 Lucid Air leads the ranking with 882,000 searches from eager buyers. The Air is one of the most affordable luxury models available today, with the Air Pure RWD starting at the nice price of $69,900. The entry-level Lucid has a range of up to 410 miles and can charge 200 miles in about 17 minutes with faster speeds achieved by the higher-trim models.

Porsche Taycan

The 2024 Porsche Taycan is close behind the Lucid Air with 810,000 searches on Google. The Taycan now has a long history in the luxury EV market, having been launched in 2019. A base model starts at $99,400 and can be optioned up above $230,000 for the Turbo GT model. The entry-level model has 300kW of power and a top speed of 142 mph. The Taycan also has a max charge speed of 270 kW at public fast chargers and can be optioned with 19.2 kW charging at home.

Tesla Model S

The 2024 Tesla Model S is now the grizzled veteran of luxury EVs. Despite being one of the best-known models of the bunch, the Model S still racked up 654,000 searches from potential buyers. The Model S starts at $74,990, which is in the same price category as the Lucid Air and has a similar range of up to 402 miles. The Model S Plaid can also reach a peak charge rate of 250 kW at V3 Superchargers.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS is still attracting buyers with 353,000 recent searches. The EQS has been on the market for a few years now, and sits in the middle of the affordability range, starting at $104,400. The EQS comes with several trim options as well as sedan and SUV variants. The base models have less range and less power compared to many other models on this list. But the top-tier interior quality is what gives the EQS a true luxury driving experience.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo

The 2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo has drawn the attention of 69,900 window shoppers. The Sport Turismo starts at $141,300 and has an EPA estimated range of 215 miles. This car is not going to wow you with the longest driving range or most affordable pricing. But it does provide sporty handling, 590hp, a 3.5 second 0-60 mph time and can charge from 5% to 80% in about 25 minutes.

Rolls Royce Spectre

The 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre has caught the eye of 67,600 affluent EV buyers. The Spectre starts at $422,700 but the price can balloon quickly for anyone customizing their ride. While the driving range is officially tallied at 266 miles, several reviewers have noted that the car exceeded the EPA-estimated range in testing. But affordability and range are probably not at the top of the list for Spectre buyers. It's all about the customization and luxurious, expertly crafted interior.

Rimac Nevera

The beautiful Rimac Nevera has 67,600 onlookers lusting after this limited-production vehicle. The Nevera is a shockingly fast electric hypercar with 0-60 mph times of just 1.97 seconds and a top speed of 258 mph. This $2,100,000+ vehicle has an estimated EPA range of only 287 miles. But buyers probably won't be taking it on any family road trips. The Nevera is better suited for the track, where the 120 kWh battery pack can be charged up in just 19 minutes thanks to an insane 500 kW max DCFC charge speed. Unfortunately, buyers won't be able to pull these kinds of charging speeds from their local EvGo or Supercharger anytime soon.

2024 GMC Hummer EV

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV has caught the attention of 31,400 buyers looking for a more rugged breed of luxury vehicle. Unlike several other options in this list, the newest electric Hummer is more reasonably priced with MSRPs starting at $96,550 and more affordable trims on the way. The Hummer EV comes in both truck and SUV variants, and EPA range estimates span from 303 to 381 miles depending on trim level.

Cadillac Celestiq

The Cadillac Celestiq has not hit dealers yet, but it is already turning the heads of luxury car buyers. This new halo car from Cadillac will cost upwards of $340,000 and like the Rolls Royce Spectre will be highly customizable for each buyer. The Celestiq is expected to have a driving range of over 300 miles and 0-60 mph times of 3.8 seconds.

Lotus Evija

Like the Rimac Nevera, the Lotus Evija had a production limited to only 130 examples, all of which are already spoken for. Despite this, the Evija has captured the imagination of 21,500 jealous onlookers who missed out on their chance to own this $2,200,000 hypercar. The Nevera has a mind-bending 1972hp and 1254 pound-feet of torque. Unfortunately, the car is not street-legal and has no EPA-estimated driving range. However, it does have a 250-mile estimated range on the European WLPT test.