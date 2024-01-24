The Cadillac Celestiq, which is General Motors' ultra-luxury flagship model, recently entered production at the General Motors Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

It's an extraordinary car, which will be hand-built at a very low volume (no more than six vehicles will be assembled at any time) of around 100-150 units a year.

According to previous reports, the Cadillac Celestiq will start at around $340,000 before customization, which is essential for the model, as each unit will be personally commissioned, meaning that "no two will be alike."

Such a price tag and the entire approach reminds us of Rolls-Royce, which also offers an all-electric model right now—the Rolls-Royce Spectre, although even the Spectre will be a higher volume car (326 units were sold in Q4 2023).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Cadillac Celestiq 23-inch $340,000* unknown N/A $340,000

* estimated base price, before customization

The Cadillac Celestiq is based on GM's Ultium platform, which is used in several other cars, SUVs, and even pickup trucks.

The Celestiq is equipped with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack and is expected to get about 300 miles of range on a single charge.

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain is rated at 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque. According to the manufacturer, the projected 0-60 mph acceleration time is 3.8 seconds. That's better than in the case of the Rolls-Royce Spectre (4.4 seconds), although it's doubtful that we will ever see a drag race between the two.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Cadillac Celestiq 23-inch AWD 111 300 mi* 3.8

* GM-estimated values



According to the brief specs, the Cadillac Celestiq can fast charge at up to 200 kW, replenishing up to about 78 miles of range in 10 minutes.

This is a charging rate similar to GM's other Ultium cars, although the pickups with large 200+ kWh batteries can charge at up to 350 kW and replenish 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, the company states.

The main thing about the Cadillac Celestiq is not the specs though, but rather how unique it is. Besides the design, the car also has a special pillar-to-pillar, 55-inch-diagonal advanced HD display, 38-speaker custom audio system (plus three external speakers), adaptive air suspension with 5-link front and rear, active rear steering, and many little details, including heated armrests as well as heated, cooled, and ventilated seats.

