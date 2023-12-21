The all-new, all-electric luxury Rolls-Royce Spectre will have noticeably more EPA range than initially anticipated.

According to the officially released ratings, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre has an EPA Combined range of up to 291 miles in the base version with 22-inch wheels. That's roughly 30 miles more than the 260+ miles expected initially, although still less than the preliminary WLTP rating of 323 miles (520 km) in Europe. WLTP numbers are usually slightly higher than EPA.

The EPA lists a total of four Rolls-Royce Spectre versions. The one with 23-inch wheels has a driving range of 266 miles, while the Black Badge edition respectively 280 miles (22-inch wheels) and 264 miles (23-inch wheels).

Overall, it seems like enough, but not even close to the longest-range luxury models, like the Lucid Air or Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Speed 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre 22-inch AWD 105.7* 291 mi 4.4 155 mph 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre 23-inch AWD 105.7* 266 mi 4.4 155 mph 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge 22-inch AWD 105.7* 280 mi 4.4 155 mph 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge 23-inch AWD 105.7* 264 mi 4.4 155 mph

* unofficial values (101.7 kWh of usable and 105.7 kWh of total battery capacity, we guess)

According to the previous reports, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is equipped with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery, which supports the speculation about the battery pack shared with the BMW i7 (101.7 kWh usable and 105.7 kWh total). Also, the DC fast charging numbers (up to 195 kilowatts and 10-80% charging time in 34 minutes) are the same as in the case of the BMW i7. After all, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group.

For reference, the BMW i7 xDrive60 has an EPA Combined range of 298-317 miles depending on the wheels (19-22 inches).

The Rolls-Royce Spectre has a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain, rated at 430 kilowatts and up to 900 Nm of torque. That's enough to achieve a 0-60 mph acceleration time of just 4.4 seconds, despite the weight of 6,559 lbs (2,975 kg).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Rolls-Royce Spectre with 22-inch wheels, is estimated at 81 MPGe or about 416 watt-hours per mile. The 23-inch wheels increase the energy consumption by 9.3%.

The base result is roughly a tenth higher than the BMW i7 AWD (21-inch) energy consumption, although considering the boxy front, higher weight and bigger wheels of the Rolls-Royce Spectre, it's not unexpected.

The Black Badge edition consumes a few percent of additional energy, which slightly reduces the range, but that's probably meaningless for customers who want a different appearance.

Pricing

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is positioned between Cullinan and Phantom models and is priced between the two.

The pricing is not publicly available in the same way as in the case of mainstream cars, but we know that the base price is $420,000 (plus a $2,750 destination charge) and goes way up, beyond $500,000 with options.

The first customer deliveries around the world start in Q4 2023.

