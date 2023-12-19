A new set of EPA ratings reveals that the upcoming 2024 model year Mercedes-Benz EQS will have at least a few more miles of range.

There are four versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQS on the market in the United States—the rear-wheel drive EQS 450+, all-wheel drive EQS 450 4Matic, and EQS 580 4Matic, as well as the performance-oriented AMG EQS 4Matic+.

The 2024 model year EQS 450+ will have an EPA Combined range of 352 miles, while the EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 580 4Matic, both 345 miles. It means a marginal increase by two and five miles, compared to the 2023 MY, which is equipped with a 108.4-kilowatt-hour battery.

The biggest change concerns the AMG EQS 4Matic+, which will have 28 miles of 10% more range than before—305 miles versus 277 miles.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS EPA range (vs. 2023 model year):

EQS 450+: 352 miles (up 2 miles or 0.1% from 350 miles)

EQS 450 4Matic: 345 miles (up 5 miles or 1.5% from 340 miles)

EQS 580 4Matic: 345 miles (up 5 miles or 1.5% from 340 miles)

AMG EQS 4Matic+: 305 miles (up 28 miles or 10.1% from 277 miles)

Because Mercedes-Benz still only shows the 2023 MY EQS on its website, we don't know details regarding what caused the improved range of the AMG EQS.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ with 20-inch wheels, is estimated at 96 MPGe or about 351 watt-hours per mile.

A very similar result concerns the all-wheel drive EQS, while the AMG EQS has almost 15% higher total energy consumption (411 Wh/mi), according to EPA.

Not all 2023MY EQS were listed on the EPA website, but we can compare the 2024MY with a mix of available 2022/2023MY EQS ratings, to see whether there are any interesting changes. As it turns out, there are some odd differences between particular versions, including a higher range and higher energy consumption (EQS 450+, 450 4Matic). The numbers are difficult to explain—there might be some changes in the available battery capacity, powertrain, software, or wheels/tires.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS has over 6% lower total energy consumption than previously, which when combined with a 10% increased range, suggests that maybe the available battery capacity is higher by a few percent as well.

2024 Mercedes EQS 450+

2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 352 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic

2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 345 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic

2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 345 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

2024 Mercedes AMG EQS 4Matic+

2024 Mercedes AMG EQS 4Matic+ :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 305 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

Nonetheless, all the 2024 EQS are in the 300+ mile range and noticeably exceed the EPA range of the less expensive 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE, which has a smaller battery.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Mercedes EQS 450+ 20-inch RWD 108.4 350 mi* 5.9 130 mph 2023 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic 20-inch AWD 108.4 340 mi 5.3 130 mph 2023 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic 21-inch AWD 108.4 340 mi* 4.1 130 mph 2023 Mercedes AMG EQS 4Matic+ 21-inch AWD 108.4 277 mi* 3.4 155 mph 2024 Mercedes EQS 450+ 20-inch RWD 352 mi 2024 Mercedes EQS 450 4Matic 20-inch AWD 345 mi 2024 Mercedes EQS 580 4Matic 21-inch AWD 345 mi 2024 Mercedes AMG EQS 4Matic+ 21-inch AWD 305 mi

* EPA-estimated range, according to the manufacturer's website

Pricing

There are no details regarding the pricing of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS yet, but we know that the 2023 MY lineup is a six-digit vehicle, even in the base version.

The car doesn't qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit because it's imported and exceeds the price cap of $55,000 for the incentive.