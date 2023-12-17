The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan's EPA range and energy consumption ratings recently emerged on the EPA website, revealing interesting changes compared to the 2023 model year.
Mercedes-Benz launched a total of four EQE sedan versions so far, including the rear-wheel drive EQE 350+, all-wheel drive EQE 350 4Matic and EQE 500 4Matic as well as the sporty, all-wheel drive AMG EQE. Their 2023 model-year EPA range varies between 225 and 305 miles, according to the manufacturer; unfortunately, there are still no 2023 model year EPA ratings available on the EPA website.
Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE
For the 2024 model year, the Mercedes-Benz EQE has a higher EPA Combined range in all AWD versions, although the RWD version has a slightly lower range.
The biggest surprise is a 38-mile increase in the EQE 500 4Matic version.
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE EPA range (vs. 2023 model year):
- EQE 350+: 298 miles (down 7 miles or 2.3% from 305 miles)
- EQE 350 4Matic: 280 miles (up 20 miles or 7.7% from 260 miles)
- EQE 500 4Matic: 298 miles (up 38 miles or 14.6% from 260 miles)
- AMG EQE 4Matic+: 230 miles (up 5 miles or 2.2% from 225 miles)
There are no details yet about the changes between the 2023 and 2024 model year. The Mercedes-Benz online configurator still includes only the 2023 model year, but it seems that there might be some improvements on the AWD powertrain/battery. Previously, the battery in all EQEs had 90.6 kilowatt-hours of energy.
Basic specs
|Model
|Drive
|Battery
(kWh)
|EPA
Range
|0-60
mph
(sec)
|2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ 19-inch
|RWD
|90.6
|305 mi*
|6.2
|2023 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic 19-inch
|AWD
|90.6
|260 mi*
|6.0
|2023 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic 19-inch
|AWD
|90.6
|260 mi*
|4.5
|2023 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ 20-inch
|AWD
|90.6
|225 mi*
|3.2
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ 19-inch
|RWD
|298 mi
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic 19-inch
|AWD
|280 mi
|2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic 19-inch
|AWD
|298 mi
|2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ 20-inch
|AWD
|230 mi
* EPA-estimated range, according to the manufacturer's website
Interestingly, the all-wheel drive EQE 500 4Matic is expected to have the same range as the entry-level, rear-wheel drive EQE 350+ with both rated at 298 miles.
Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes EQE 350+, is estimated at 96 MPGe or about 351 watt-hours per mile.
The all-wheel drive and more powerful EQE 350 4Matic needs 6.5% more energy—90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi—but the even more powerful EQE 500 4Matic has the same energy consumption number as the EQE 350+.
The sporty Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ is the most electron-hungry, consuming about 462 Wh/mile (73 MPGe). That's more than in the case of the sporty BMW i5 M60 or BMW i7 M70.
2024 Mercedes EQE 350+
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|298 miles
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi
98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi
94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi
2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|280 miles
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi
86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi
96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi
2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic
|2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|298 miles
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi
98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi
94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi
2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+
|2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
|Combined
City
Highway
|230 miles
N/A
N/A
|EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi
73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi
74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi
Pricing
Pricing-wise, there is no info related to the 2024 model year yet. The initial 2023 MY started at an MSRP of $74,900 (plus a $1,150 destination charge). The AMG version noticeably exceeds $100,000.
The car doesn't qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit because it's imported and exceeds the price cap of $55,000.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ 19-inch
|$74,900
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$76,050
|2023 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic 19-inch
|$77,900
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$79,050
|2023 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic 19-inch
|$85,900
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$87,050
|2023 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ 20-inch
|$106,900
|+$1,150
|N/A
|$108,050
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ 19-inch
|N/A
|2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic 19-inch
|N/A
|2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic 19-inch
|N/A
|2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ 20-inch
|N/A