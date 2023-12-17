The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan's EPA range and energy consumption ratings recently emerged on the EPA website, revealing interesting changes compared to the 2023 model year.

Mercedes-Benz launched a total of four EQE sedan versions so far, including the rear-wheel drive EQE 350+, all-wheel drive EQE 350 4Matic and EQE 500 4Matic as well as the sporty, all-wheel drive AMG EQE. Their 2023 model-year EPA range varies between 225 and 305 miles, according to the manufacturer; unfortunately, there are still no 2023 model year EPA ratings available on the EPA website.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE

For the 2024 model year, the Mercedes-Benz EQE has a higher EPA Combined range in all AWD versions, although the RWD version has a slightly lower range.

The biggest surprise is a 38-mile increase in the EQE 500 4Matic version.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE EPA range (vs. 2023 model year):

EQE 350+: 298 miles (down 7 miles or 2.3% from 305 miles)

EQE 350 4Matic: 280 miles (up 20 miles or 7.7% from 260 miles)

EQE 500 4Matic: 298 miles (up 38 miles or 14.6% from 260 miles)

AMG EQE 4Matic+: 230 miles (up 5 miles or 2.2% from 225 miles)

There are no details yet about the changes between the 2023 and 2024 model year. The Mercedes-Benz online configurator still includes only the 2023 model year, but it seems that there might be some improvements on the AWD powertrain/battery. Previously, the battery in all EQEs had 90.6 kilowatt-hours of energy.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ 19-inch RWD 90.6 305 mi* 6.2 2023 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic 19-inch AWD 90.6 260 mi* 6.0 2023 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic 19-inch AWD 90.6 260 mi* 4.5 2023 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ 20-inch AWD 90.6 225 mi* 3.2 2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ 19-inch

RWD 298 mi 2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic 19-inch

AWD 280 mi 2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic 19-inch

AWD 298 mi 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ 20-inch

AWD 230 mi

* EPA-estimated range, according to the manufacturer's website

Interestingly, the all-wheel drive EQE 500 4Matic is expected to have the same range as the entry-level, rear-wheel drive EQE 350+ with both rated at 298 miles.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Mercedes EQE 350+, is estimated at 96 MPGe or about 351 watt-hours per mile.

The all-wheel drive and more powerful EQE 350 4Matic needs 6.5% more energy—90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi—but the even more powerful EQE 500 4Matic has the same energy consumption number as the EQE 350+.

The sporty Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ is the most electron-hungry, consuming about 462 Wh/mile (73 MPGe). That's more than in the case of the sporty BMW i5 M60 or BMW i7 M70.

2024 Mercedes EQE 350+

2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 298 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi

2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic

2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 280 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic

2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 298 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi

2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+

2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 230 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi

73 MPGe: 462 Wh/mi

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi

Pricing

Pricing-wise, there is no info related to the 2024 model year yet. The initial 2023 MY started at an MSRP of $74,900 (plus a $1,150 destination charge). The AMG version noticeably exceeds $100,000.

The car doesn't qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit because it's imported and exceeds the price cap of $55,000.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Mercedes EQE 350+ 19-inch $74,900 +$1,150 N/A $76,050 2023 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic 19-inch $77,900 +$1,150 N/A $79,050 2023 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic 19-inch $85,900 +$1,150 N/A $87,050 2023 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ 20-inch $106,900 +$1,150 N/A $108,050 2024 Mercedes EQE 350+ 19-inch N/A 2024 Mercedes EQE 350 4Matic 19-inch N/A 2024 Mercedes EQE 500 4Matic 19-inch N/A 2024 Mercedes AMG EQE 4Matic+ 20-inch N/A

