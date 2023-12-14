The 2024 model year of the BMW i7 consists of three versions, as the xDrive60 known from 2023MY has been joined by the entry-level eDrive50 version and the sporty M70 version.

Prices for the all-wheel-drive 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 start at an MSRP of $124,200 (plus a $995 destination charge, which is applied to all versions), which is $4,900 more than in the case of the 2023 model year ($119,300).

However, thanks to the new rear-wheel drive BMW i7 eDrive50, the starting point of the lineup is now lower than ever at $105,700.

2024 BMW i7 M70 xDrive BMW i7

Meanwhile, the performance-oriented 2024 BMW i7 M70, which can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, is significantly more expensive than the regular ones, starting at $168,500.

An interesting thing is that there is often no price difference (or it's a very small difference) between wheel sizes (19-20-21 inches).

In all cases, there is no $7,500 federal tax credit for the BMW i7, as the model is imported to the U.S. and exceeds the $55,000 price cap for cars.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 19-inch $105,700 +$995 N/A $106,695 2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 20-inch $107,000 +$995 N/A $107,995 2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 21-inch $107,000 +$995 N/A $107,995 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch $124,200 +$995 N/A $125,195 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 20-inch $124,200 +$995 N/A $125,195 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 21-inch $125,500 +$995 N/A $126,495 2024 BMW i7 M70 20-inch $168,500 +$995 N/A $169,495 2024 BMW i7 M70 21-inch $168,500 +$995 N/A $169,495

Battery and EPA Range

The BMW i7 is equipped with a 105.7-kilowatt-hour battery (101.7-kWh usable), which is the key to achieving a relatively long range of over 300 miles. Let's recall that we are talking about a large sedan with a weight of 5,917 lbs (eDrive50), 5,975 lbs (xDrive60), and 6,191 lbs (M70).

The entry-level eDrive50 (19-inch wheels) has a range of up to 321 miles and this is the highest result for the entire i7 lineup. A switch to 20-inch wheels cuts the range by 20 miles or 6.2% to 301 miles, while the 21-inch wheels/tires appear to offer improved rolling resistance compared to the 20-inch setup, so the range is 311 miles.

In the case of the xDrive60 AWD version (19-inch), the range is only slightly lower compared to the RWD version at 317 miles. Similarly, the 20-inch wheels reduce it by 19 miles to 298 miles, but 21-inch wheels provide a range of 307 miles. It's also worth noting that range and efficiency are marginally different (by a mile or two) compared to the 2023MY version of the car.

Finally, the top-of-the-line 2024 BMW i7 M70 has a driving range of 274 miles (20-inch wheels) or 291 miles (21-inch wheels), which once again shows us that the 21-inch wheels/tires setup is better in regard to range for this particular model. Nonetheless, as usual, the performance-oriented version has less range than the regular versions, by at least several percent.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 19-inch RWD 105.7 321 mi 5.3 130 mph 2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 20-inch RWD 105.7 301 mi 5.3 130 mph 2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 21-inch RWD 105.7 311 mi 5.3 130 mph 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch AWD 105.7 317 mi 4.5 130 mph 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 20-inch AWD 105.7 298 mi 4.5 130 mph 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 21-inch AWD 105.7 307 mi 4.5 130 mph 2024 BMW i7 M70 20-inch AWD 105.7 274 mi 3.5 130 mph 2024 BMW i7 M70 21-inch AWD 105.7 291 mi 3.5 130 mph

Another look:

2024 BMW i7 EPA Energy Consumption

The EPA already officially listed all BMW i7 range and energy consumption ratings.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 with 19-inch wheels, is estimated at 90 MPGe or about 374 watt-hours per mile. That's about 16.5% more than in the case of the smaller BMW i5 eDrive40 (19-inch).

The energy consumption increases by almost 5% with the switch to 20-inch wheels.

Let's also note that the i7 is less efficient in the city than on the highway—probably due to its significant weight. In the case of the i5, the results were closer between city and highway driving.

2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 19-inch

2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 321 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi

95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 20-inch

2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 301 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi

90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 21-inch

2024 BMW i7 eDrive50 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 311 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i7 xDrive60

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 with 19-inch wheels, is estimated at 90 MPGe or about 374 watt-hours per mile. We can see very tiny changes compared to the previous model year:

The 20-inch wheels are the worst choice in terms of energy consumption, while the 19-inch ones are the best.

2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch

2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 317 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 90 MPGe: 374 Wh/mi

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi

93 MPGe: 362 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 20-inch

2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 298 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 21-inch

2024 BMW i7 xDrive60 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 307 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi

86 MPGe: 392 Wh/mi

91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i7 M70

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 BMW i7 M70 with 20-inch wheels (there is no 19-inch wheel option), is estimated at 77 MPGe or about 438 watt-hours per mile. In this case, we are talking about an electron guzzler among electric sedans.

Interestingly, the 21-inch wheels are improving the situation slightly, so the energy consumption is estimated at 81 MPGe or about 416 Wh/mi.

2024 BMW i7 M70 20-inch

2024 BMW i7 M70 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 274 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 77 MPGe: 438 Wh/mi

74 MPGe: 455 Wh/mi

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi

2024 BMW i7 M70 21-inch

2024 BMW i7 M70 21-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 291 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi

Charging

In terms of charging, BMW says that the battery should be completely recharged within 12 hours, while 10-80% DC fast charging should take just over half an hour—34 minutes (at up to about 195 kilowatts).

It's worth noting that the car comes with three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at the Electrify America charging network (compared to two years for the i4 or i5 models).